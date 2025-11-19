Kenya: Mosiria Moved to Citizen Engagement in Sakaja's Cabinet Re-Organisation

19 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has been moved to head the Citizen Engagement and Customer Service docket in a cabinet reorganisation announced by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The Environment docket will now be headed by Hibrahim Otieno, who previously served in the Medical Facilities docket.

Godfrey Akumali has been transferred from the Business and Hustler Opportunities department to the Housing and Urban Renewal department.

Clement Rapudo, who previously led the City Culture, Arts, and Tourism sector, has been moved to the Smart Nairobi sector.

Wilson Gakuya will now head the Digital Economy and Start-Ups docket, while Zipporah Mwangi has been reassigned to City Culture, Arts, and Tourism.

Governor Sakaja said the reshuffle, guided by Section 45(5) of the County Governments Act, 2012, aims to boost service delivery and enhance county operations.

