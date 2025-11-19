Malawi: Gwamba Sets the Stage for Malawi's Biggest Hip Hop Show in History - - 'Wanted Grand Finale' Featuring Nasty C

Malawi is gearing up for what may go down as the most explosive hip hop event in the country's history as Gwamba prepares to shut down Aero Lounge in Lilongwe on November 30 with the Wanted Grand Finale--a show already billed as legendary.

This isn't just another concert. It is the climax of a year that solidified Gwamba as Malawi's most active, most travelled, and most celebrated hip hop act. In 2025 alone, Gwamba has performed in more than 14 districts across Malawi, turning his Wanted Tour into a national movement and pulling massive crowds from Rumphi to Mulanje, from Karonga to Mchinji.

Now, after months of energy, sweat, and unforgettable performances, the award-winning rapper is bringing it all home in a finale that promises to shake the capital.

And he is not coming alone. The grand finale will feature South African rap giant Nasty C, one of Africa's biggest hip hop names, making the night a rare international showdown Malawians have been craving.

Gwamba says fans should expect nothing short of magic.

"People should get ready for an unforgettable night filled with high energy, incredible performances, and a full celebration of hip hop culture," he said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime show--mark the date."

In a remarkable move, Gwamba revealed that all air tickets for Nasty C and his team have been fully secured through sponsorship from Air Malawi, a major boost ensuring a smooth, star-studded experience.

But the star power doesn't end there. The finale brings together a heavyweight lineup that includes Zeze Kingstone, Home Grown Africa, Charisma, Malceba, Mic Mash, and Lafraleboi--a dream roster for any hip hop lover.

With such a cast, the Wanted Grand Finale is shaping up to be more than a concert. It is a celebration of Malawian music, an exclamation mark on Gwamba's phenomenal year, and a night destined to echo in the country's entertainment history.

Tickets are already selling across Lilongwe at Area 18 Puma, Aero Lounge, AK on the Clothes, and Nexxus.

Standard tickets: K25,000, VIP access: K100,000

For anyone who loves music, energy, and iconic moments--this is the show. The one Malawi has been waiting for.