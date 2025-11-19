Kenya: EU to Deepen Security, Trade, and Climate Cooperation With Kenya At Indo-Pacific Forum

Nairobi — The European Union (EU) is set to strengthen its cooperation with partners across the Indo-Pacific region, including African nations such as Kenya, focusing on security, economic resilience, and climate change at the upcoming 4th EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

The high-level meeting will take place in Brussels on November 20-21, bringing together around 70 delegations from Europe and the Indo-Pacific, spanning from the East Coast of Africa to the Pacific Islands.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, Henriette Geiger, EU Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat, emphasized that the current global landscape--marked by geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainty, and accelerating climate challenges--requires collective action.

"In this high-level ministerial forum, the aim is to explore joint interests in maritime security, secure trade routes, and foster economic and trade development by building value chains across continents," she said.

Ambassador Geiger noted that the EU invited African countries bordering the Indian Ocean to participate due to their shared interests in integrated trade routes. "It is crucial that these countries have a seat at the table where governance decisions are made regarding shared resources such as oceans and waterways," she added.

A key component of the forum will be a session on protecting critical maritime infrastructure, convened by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

Safeguarding shipping lines

The session underscores the EU's commitment to safeguarding vital shipping lanes and undersea networks essential for global stability and connectivity.

Geiger revealed that Kenya will benefit from the EU's plan to expand the subsea cable project from Italy to Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania--a flagship initiative under the EU's Global Gateway programme.

The EU is also enhancing security cooperation through new partnerships and regular dialogues, including the fourth annual security and defense dialogue with Kenya, which focused on maritime security and hybrid threats.

"As a key player in the Indo-Pacific, Kenya is already collaborating closely with the EU to promote maritime security, trade, and sustainable development--but we can achieve even more," Geiger said.

While Kenya was initially set to be represented by Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, the delegation will now be led by Kenya's ambassador to Brussels.

The EU's investment in security is also reflected in naval missions such as Operation ATALANTA (anti-piracy) and Operation ASPIDES (interrupting Houthi operations in the Red Sea), ensuring freedom of navigation. Geiger disclosed that the EU allocates an estimated Sh12-13.5 billion annually to maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean.

Security, economy and sustainability

The Ministerial Forum, co-chaired by Kallas and Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, will focus on three main roundtables: Security and Defence, Shared Prosperity/Economic Security and Productivity, and Sustainable Future/Green Agenda--building on progress since the EU's 2021 Indo-Pacific strategy.

EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific, María Castillo Fernández, speaking virtually from Brussels, said the forum comes at a critical geopolitical moment, with heightened interdependence between security and economies.

"The Indo-Pacific and Europe together account for 50pc of the global population, half of global GDP, and 70pc of global trade. Any disruption in one region affects the other," Castillo said.

On trade, the EU is intensifying dialogues to ensure resilient supply chains and negotiating comprehensive economic partnership agreements with key Indo-Pacific nations, including Australia, India, and the Philippines.

In digital connectivity, projects such as the EU-Africa-India digital corridor, which spans over 11,000 kilometers of subsea cables, highlight the EU's commitment to securing critical digital infrastructure.

Regarding green transition, the EU is supporting partners toward sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient growth, aligning with global goals like achieving net zero by 2050.

The forum aims to deepen partnerships, uphold the rules-based international order, and develop a roadmap for future engagement. Castillo emphasized the importance of collective commitment to multilateral institutions and shared interests.

The EU has also strengthened security ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Indonesia, and South Africa, while engaging Kenya in focused security dialogues.

Castillo encouraged Kenya, a key Indian Ocean nation, to actively participate in discussions on regional governance.

Although the forum is non-binding, it is expected to generate momentum for stronger bilateral and regional engagement.

"This ministerial provides a platform for high-level, informal exchanges to strengthen partnerships, advance trade and investment, enhance cooperation on critical raw materials, and sustain global commitment to the Paris Agreement," Castillo concluded.