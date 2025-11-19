Namibia: Dauredaman Sent Back to Drawing Board

Walvis Bay — The Dauredaman Traditional Authority has 21 days to elect an acting chief following the removal of Chief Zacharias Seibeb.

Seibeb was official de-gazetted by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and withdrawn in terms of Section 8(4) of the Traditional Authorities Act of 2000.

The withdrawal was published in Government Gazette No. 8772 of 31 October 2025.

Seibeb was first designated on 17 March 2018 after chief Elias Thaniseb died in 2017 According to the notice, the president exercised her powers to revoke the designation of a chief or head of a traditional community.

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development James Sankwasa has since informed Seibeb that he is no longer the chief. "In light of the above, and in compliance with the provisions of the Traditional Authorities Act, you are hereby advised that you are no longer permitted to perform any functions in the capacity as chief.

We acknowledge your past service and kindly request your cooperation and understanding in this matter," a letter addressed to Seibeb by Sankwasa reads.

Seibeb's removal follows after the concerned group has been attempting to remove Seibeb since 2017. Their efforts intensified in 2021, resulting in several protests and the collection of over 600 signatures from the community calling for his removal.

They have been camping and protesting for years in front of the traditional office in Uis to remove Seibeb. In 2024, the group also demanded a halt to all mining activities within their jurisdiction and called for a full investigation into alleged irregularities. They accused Seibeb of sidelining key elders, failing to consult the community and lacking transparency in the management of community funds, as well as allegedly hiring his daughter as secretary.

As a result of the complaints Sankwasa earlier this year met with the group and Seibeb where he demanded Seibeb to respond to serious allegations of financial mismanagement under his watch.

Spokesperson for the removed chief, Martin Mastuib when contacted yesterday said that they will only pronounce themselves at this stage,

"We do not have any comment at this time and will express ourselves appropriately when the traditional authority has prepared a media release," he said.

The Way forward

Some members of the Dauredaman community have welcomed the decision, saying it allows the authority to return to proper customary processes.

One of the concerned group members, Cornelia Atswira who also spearheaded Seibeb's removal for the past years yesterday told New Era that they welcome the outcome of the process.

She said that the traditional authority now has a duty to strictly follow Article 18 of their customary law.

"We need to appoint an acting gaob within 21 days. This must be done by the council of elders and gazetted councillors paid by government. Our role as the committee is to ensure that the elders follow customary law, so we do not repeat the mistakes that led to this situation," she said.

He added that true unity within the Dauredaman community will be tested during upcoming traditional gatherings.

"It's at our festivals and gatherings that we will see how united we are. Once an acting chief is appointed, we expect the traditional structure to refocus on developing the youth, women and elders' forums. That is how we move forward," he said.