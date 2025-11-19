Uganda: Museveni Tips NRM Mobilisers On Debunking 'Opposition Lies' As He Launches Grassroot Campaigns

President Museveni has officially flagged off a team of NRM district chairpersons and other mobilisers to kick start grassroot campaigns for the ruling party.

Speaking during the launch at Mayuge State Lodge, the president said the ruling party this time round decided that its strategy will be targeting villages where people live and work places.

"Villages are known while work places include factories, hotels, markets and schools. If you are a chairperson in your area, you should ensure all these places are penetrated with our campaign teams and that you have got resident mobilisers in each of those. If it is a factory we must have people there mobilising for us,"Museveni told the group.

In schools, he urged the use of patriotic clubs not to only target voters but also the young ones who need to appreciate the work done by the ruling NRM party.

"Also, there are some influencers you should target like taxi drivers who go conversing in the taxi and talking about this and that. They influence people that way."

Museveni said the teams ought to hold meetings at the parish level where they meet a group of 63 NRM members from the village committees who would then relay the message to their respective villages.

He said if each of the 63 convinces at least three people at the village, the multiplier effect from the 72,000 villages across the country would see the NRM win the forthcoming election massively.

Debunking Lies

Museveni told the group that by adopting his advice, they would easily debunk lies he said are being spread by the opposition.

"It is very easy to discredit these so-called presidential candidates like Kyagulanyi, Nandala and Mugisha who go around telling lies. Some are working for foreign interests and are worried about Uganda and think it is becoming strong," he said.

"There are problems you should explain like the delay in reconstructing the roads like Fort Portal -Mityana road . There, the problem is a prioritization problem. We the bush people believe in prioritizing very strictly and doing the most important things using the limited money we have. But our civilian people are interested in cheap popularity and touch small things here and there trying to be everywhere and end up being nowhere. This is what has caused delays, for example in reconstruction of some roads," he said.

"This is caused by MPs who bring in new priorities like salaries, districts, new cities. They are important but why don't you do what is required now like roads. A road benefits many people while salaries only benefit salary earners. A road is more important than creating new district and salary for public servants."

According to Museveni, Ugandans must be told the achievements by the NRM, its potential and the obstacles government has face as it strives to serve people.

He said with this strategy, NRM will be able to win the 2026 election.

NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong applauded President Museveni for the strategy that he said will be followed to the dot.

"With this strategy, the NRM manifesto will be taken to parishes and villages and explained to everyone in detail," Todwong said.

The NRM chairperson for Kole, Lilian Imat Anyat hailed President Museveni for the strategy that she said will deliver results for NRM.