Uganda: Bobi Wine Tells Zombo Residents Corruption Is Stifling Local Development

19 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, on Tuesday told residents of Paidha in Zombo District that their continued economic hardship is a result of entrenched corruption within government institutions.

Addressing a large gathering during his mobilisation tour, Kyagulanyi said the "massive turnout" reflected a population "desperate for change" and ready to challenge leaders who have "betrayed public trust."

He accused government officials including Zombo's district woman representative who sits on the Parliamentary Commission of endorsing misuse of public resources through what he termed "endless service awards."

Kyagulanyi said such practices were depriving communities of meaningful economic transformation.

"We have reminded our wonderful people of Zombo that their economic transformation is deprived by endemic corruption," he said.

He urged residents to stay united and focused, arguing that collective action was essential for achieving what he described as political freedom and accountable leadership.

Kyagulanyi's visit is part of NUP's continued grassroots outreach across the country as the party pushes to strengthen its support base ahead of future political contests.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.