Uganda: Bobi Wine Tells Zombo Residents Corruption Is Stifling Local Development

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, on Tuesday told residents of Paidha in Zombo District that their continued economic hardship is a result of entrenched corruption within government institutions.

Addressing a large gathering during his mobilisation tour, Kyagulanyi said the "massive turnout" reflected a population "desperate for change" and ready to challenge leaders who have "betrayed public trust."

He accused government officials including Zombo's district woman representative who sits on the Parliamentary Commission of endorsing misuse of public resources through what he termed "endless service awards."

Kyagulanyi said such practices were depriving communities of meaningful economic transformation.

"We have reminded our wonderful people of Zombo that their economic transformation is deprived by endemic corruption," he said.

He urged residents to stay united and focused, arguing that collective action was essential for achieving what he described as political freedom and accountable leadership.

Kyagulanyi's visit is part of NUP's continued grassroots outreach across the country as the party pushes to strengthen its support base ahead of future political contests.