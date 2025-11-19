Uganda: Museveni Tells Buyende Residents Peace and Discipline Are Cornerstones of Uganda's Progress

President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday told residents of Buyende District that Uganda's stability and development rest on the values of discipline, hard work and a clear understanding of the country's history.

Addressing a rally in the district, Museveni emphasised that the National Resistance Movement's four decades in power have been shaped by deliberate efforts to secure peace, which he described as the "first tofali" in building Uganda.

"I told the young people that the NRM is a serious Movement built on discipline and hard work. This is how we have laid the matofali of Uganda for the last 40 years," he said.

The President urged the youth to study why previous governments failed to maintain stability, saying that appreciating Uganda's turbulent past helps them understand the value of the peace they enjoy today.

"People used to flee from Teso and settle in Buyende because of insecurity. Rebels, cattle rustlers and foreign-backed groups were defeated because we built politics around interests, not identity," Museveni said.

He also reassured residents about ongoing infrastructure improvements, noting that the Mbulamuti-Kamuli-Bukungu road will be worked on, and the Kamuli-Iyingo-Kaliro road has been added to the government's plan.

Museveni said continued peace and disciplined leadership will remain central to Uganda's development agenda.