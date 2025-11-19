Liberia: Fire Chief Withholds Details On Dupport Road, Lonestar Fire Incidents

Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) Director, Hon. G. Warsuwah Barvoul Sr., has vowed to withhold all details regarding the recent fire incident at Dupport Road and the Lonestar facility in Sinkor until the official investigation report is released.

By Kruah Thompson

Capitol Hill, November 19, 2025: Speaking Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Director Barvoul emphasized that, amid widespread media speculation about the causes of the fires, he will remain tight-lipped until the official findings are made public.

On July 12, 2025, in the early hours of the morning, a fire gutted and destroyed a three-bedroom house in the Du-Port Road community, behind the Baptist Field.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Although nearby Neighbors tried to fight the fire using water and sand, the flames were too intense, and the blaze claimed the lives of five people, including three children and a pregnant woman.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread rapidly, trapping them inside before they could escape. While the Liberia National Fire Service responded, community members reported that their response was delayed.

Also, on November 16, 2025, early in the morning, another fire broke out at the outdoor waiting area of Lonestar Cell MTN's headquarters in Congo Town/Sinkor, destroying several company vehicles, including operational trucks.

According to Lonestar, the fire did not reach critical network infrastructure, and voice, data, and mobile money services remained intact. But the company estimated the damage cost at approximately US$50,000.

While the cause of both fires has not been definitively confirmed, the LNFS Director says they have launched an investigation.

When questioned at Tuesday's press briefing, Director Barvoul said investigators are still assessing the scenes and will release a detailed report once their work is complete.

He declined to provide further comment, citing widespread misinformation that could be misinterpreted if prematurely disclosed.

Director Barvoul also urged residents to purchase fire extinguishers as a precautionary measure to prevent similar tragedies. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.