Liberia: Pap Deepens Community Connections Ahead of National Convention

Monrovia, November 19, 2025: The National Organizing Chairman of the Proposed People's Action Party (PAP), Ahmed K. Sirleaf II, led a high-level delegation over the weekend on a day-long acquaintance and fact-finding mission to Bentol City and surrounding towns in rural Montserrado County. The visit forms part of PAP's nationwide consultations and early logistical preparations ahead of its maiden national convention, scheduled for March 26-28, 2026.

Chairman Sirleaf explained that the tour aimed to deepen PAP's engagement with local communities while laying the groundwork for the historic gathering, which is expected to consolidate the party's national presence and advance its certification with the National Elections Commission (NEC).

"My visit was twofold, to see the conditions of our people in Bentol and nearby towns and villages, and to meet with the mayor, local and county officials as part of preparations for the first national convention from March 26 to 28, 2026," Chairman Sirleaf said.

During the visit, the chairman held a closed-door consultative meeting with Bentol City Mayor John Y. Minor and other local leaders. He also toured schools, sports fields, community facilities, and the Montserrado County Peace Park, which local authorities have agreed to make available for PAP's upcoming activities and future engagements.

Mayor Minor welcomed Chairman Sirleaf and reaffirmed the city's openness to PAP's continued presence, highlighting residents' growing familiarity with the party's philosophy of people-centered governance.

"Bentol is ready to work with PAP," Mayor Minor said. "Our people appreciate any institution that considers us part of national decision-making. Many residents already see Senator Saah Joseph's electricity project as aligned with PAP's vision."

Local enthusiasm was evident, as residents expressed pride that Bentol City is being considered for PAP's major political events. Many noted that the city has long been excluded from national gatherings despite being the official capital of Montserrado County.

"The excitement here is real," Chairman Sirleaf noted. "Our visit is also about maintaining the momentum and enthusiasm that PAP has built. We want to make PAP even more accessible to the people and strengthen the bond that connects us across Montserrado and beyond."

The assessment also highlighted logistical needs that PAP plans to address in phases, including cleanup support, temporary structures, and increased transportation to ensure wide participation during the 2026 convention. An advance team from Monrovia is expected to support local authorities in the coming weeks.

When asked about the goals of the visit, Chairman Sirleaf emphasized unity, preparedness, and people-driven political organizing.

"We want to achieve three things: a clear understanding of the logistics required for the convention, strengthened relationships with local leaders, and a reaffirmation of PAP as the party of the people and the future of Liberia," he stated.

He also encouraged PAP supporters nationwide to remain engaged and committed as the party moves toward its most significant milestone.

My message to all PAP partisans and supporters is simple: keep working, keep believing, and stay united. We are preparing not just for a convention but for a movement that puts people first, Sirleaf added.

The 2026 national convention will be PAP's first-ever gathering at this scale and a decisive step toward its formal certification by the National Elections Commission. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah