Liberia: Only Pavement Can Save These Roads

Monrovia — Senator Albert T. Chie, Chairman of the Liberian Senate Committee on Public Works and Rural Development, has sharply criticized the deteriorating condition of the Buchanan-Barclayville highway, describing travel between Grand Bassa and Grand Kru counties as very difficult during the rainy season, where he insists that full pavement remains the only sustainable fix.

"Right now it is difficult to travel from Buchanan City to Sinoe County, because of the rains, so the permanent solution is to pave the road," he noted.

Highlighting the national significance of road development, the Grand Kru County Senator recalled that during President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's 2017 campaign, everything was roads, roads, and roads. He added that under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), road infrastructure remains an important pillar.

Sen. Chie further explained that the Legislature's responsibility is to ensure strong institutional and regulatory frameworks, stressing the need to thoroughly review concessions to ensure performance and to strengthen oversight of road implementation.

Turning to broader national challenges, he pointed to Liberia's harsh weather patterns, noting that heavy rains spoil the road and sometimes make it slippery.

He acknowledged that past administrations, those of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, George Manneh Weah, and now Joseph Nyuma Boakai, have each made efforts to improve the road network, yet significant obstacles remain.

Senator Chie made these remarks on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, during an interview at the 22nd General Assembly of the African Road Maintenance Fund Association (ARMFA), held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex.

Many roads in the Southeast remain unpaved and deteriorate severely during the rainy season. In some parts of the region, rain lasts up to eight months, making maintenance nearly impossible and often leaving major routes impassable.

The Public Works Minister has previously alleged that 60% of the National Road Fund was diverted to community roads, leaving key corridors neglected. Weak oversight and poor contracting have also resulted in substandard construction and rapidly failing road surfaces.

The Catholic Diocese of Cape Palmas has raised concerns about traveler safety, stating that the worsening road conditions endanger both people and goods. Traveling from Monrovia to southeastern counties can take 10 to 15 hours, depending on weather and road conditions, an experience frequently described as exhausting, unsafe, and financially burdensome.

The poor condition of the roads also restricts access to healthcare, education, markets, and vital social services. Rising transportation costs have driven up commodity prices across the region. A World Bank-supported analysis indicates that poor road conditions severely reduce farmers' ability to transport produce to the market.

National planning documents further cite delays in major projects due to insufficient counterpart funding, a shortage of skilled domestic contractors, and weak technical capacity within the construction sector.

Additionally, southeastern counties such as Grand Kru, River Gee, and Sinoe have historically been underserved in infrastructure investment.

These challenges collectively weaken economic growth, deepen regional isolation, increase travel risks, and impose significant financial strain on citizens.

Meanwhile, Senator Chie stressed that ARMFA must remain committed to ensuring that African countries are connected through reliable, maintained, and eventually paved road networks.

The assembly brings together road fund administrators, infrastructure policymakers, and transportation leaders from across the continent. Discussions focus on sustainable financing mechanisms for road maintenance, strengthening regional connectivity, and evaluating policy reforms to build dependable transport systems across Africa. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.