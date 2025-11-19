Rwanda: Ngagne, Ndikumana Return to Full Training Ahead of As Kigali Clash

Rayon Sports star strikers Fall Ngagne and Asman Ndikumana had their first full training session with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, November 18, after recovering from a injuries.

Ngagne, 26, had been on the sidelines since February when he tore his Ankle Cruciate Ligament (ACL) while Ndikumana has been out of action since September when he suffered a humerus fracture during club's CAF Confederation Cup match against Tanzania's Singida Black Stars in Kigali in September.

They could be both available for selection ahead of Rayon's league clash against AS Kigali at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday, November 23.

#RPL || #RAYASKAfter 10 months out with an ACL injury, last season's top scorer Fall NGAGNE is back fully fit.He's ready for selection this Sunday against AS Kigali.Huge thanks to our medical team (Dr Charles MUGEMANA, Physio Claude NSHIMIYIMANA & Jean Pierre NYANDWI)... pic.twitter.com/FbBZaVjGt0-- Rayon Sports Official (@rayon_sports) November 18, 2025

Rayon Sports, currently second in the Rwanda Premier League standings with 13 points, are preparing for the match day eight clash against AS Kigali at the Kigali Pelé Stadium on Sunday.

The duo's return is a major boost for the club which has been struggling for form leading to a shock 3-0 loss to archrivals APR FC.

The club confirmed that they are fit in time to play against AS Kigali.

Chelly departs Rayon Sports after four months

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports confirmed that they mutually parted ways with Tunisian midfielder Mohammed Chelly after four months at the club.

Chelly joined the club in July, before the start of the season, but he struggled to settle for life at the club. It is reported that the club management has not been impressed by his performance, leading to a mutual separation.

Times Sport understands that Chelly was paid three months to leave to club.

Elsewhere, club assistant coach Azouz Lotfi also reached an agreement to leave after receiving compensation for two months to get his contract terminated.

#RPL || #RAYASKAfter two months out with a humerus fracture, our flying summer signing @Asman_Ndikumana is fully back and ready for selection this Sunday against AS Kigali. #Gikundiro pic.twitter.com/1WhzpBUgRC-- Rayon Sports Official (@rayon_sports) November 18, 2025

Azouz follows Lotfi Afahmia who was also shown exit door due to a poor run of results.

Burundian coach Haruna Ferouz is currently taking charge of the club on an interim basis until a new head coach is appointed.

Meanwhile, the club paid former coach Robertinho Rwf30 million in compensation after he was sacked without getting his full due salaries.