Rwanda: Diez Dola - the School Dropout Making Promising Music Breakthrough

In the world of the creative industry, creatives make choices on pursuing careers for various reasons.

For rising artiste Kaleb Kayumba, also known as Diez Dola, music wasn't just a hobby but an urgency, a fire he couldn't silence.

He deliberately dropped out of school to pursue a short music course, convinced that his ambition and timing aligned perfectly with his calling. Today, that bold leap is paying off.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The singer and songwriter, already famous courtesy of hit tracks like "Zangalewa", "Ratata", "Repete", "Sad Generation" and many others, is one of Rwanda's most promising artistes, shaking up the scene with fresh energy, fearless creativity, and a vibe that's adding new spice to the country's growing musical landscape.

In an interview with The New Times, the 21-year-old said that he walked away from the traditional classroom long before most dared to think differently.

"In 2019, I dropped out of school and went for a short music course at the International Music School for one year. I specialized in audio production because I didn't want to make just ordinary music but a professional career. Gaining technical skills and broad musical perspectives was all I wanted," he said.

Like many others, the Afrobeat singer explained that, after graduating in 2020, during the COVID-19 period, his vision faced setbacks. He felt stuck between persuasion and ambition. However, he managed to release his first song, "Shake", under Unlimited Records. He describes it as the bridge between his vision and what he was capable of delivering at the time.

"It gave me great feedback that pushed me to stay focused despite the unstable start," he said. "Later on, I released 'Monalisa' and 'Ndagushaka'. Both songs were later removed from my platforms because I wanted to craft better music," he added.

ALSO READ: New platform to trace Rwandan artistes' revenues in 'hidden' royalties

Songwriting, a bold foundation of his career

Diez Dola said that he is more of a songwriter than anything else, a skill that has helped him secure part of the funds he uses to produce his own music. He has even sold songs to producers in exchange for covering the production costs of some of his tracks.

"Songwriting flows in my veins. It comes naturally, and in return, it supports my music journey. That's how I've managed to push my career forward while figuring out how to be self-reliant," he said.

He has contributed to several hit songs such as "Sambolera," "Golo," "Mami," "Jugumila," and many others.

Walking the talk

In 2024, Diez Dola dropped "Zangalewa," a creative term he describes as symbolizing "rushing, quick moves, doing things faster."

The song marked a major breakthrough, helping him secure a firm place in the music scene. Since then, he has become known as an emerging artist among the promising new generation and one who is expected to challenge many within his caliber.

"The song mainly speaks to the youth and the current lifestyle in Kigali, where everyone is busy and things need to be done quickly. We don't have time to waste. Gen Z may live a crazy life, but we shouldn't lose our focus," explained the singer, noting that young people remain serious about life and are exceptionally innovative.

Diez Dola recalls how many people mistook his vibrant energy for the use of boosters or substances, as some netizens assumed his character fit that stereotype.

He clarified that this is a mere misconception with no truth in it. Instead, it is a burning passion that drives his career and helps him stay focused on becoming the best among many.

"I don't use any drugs. I make music out of love. Imagine someone who loves music but doesn't do it, compared to someone who is chasing the dream, it's totally different. My energy comes naturally, and it will always be high and unmatched," he said.

"I spend a lot of time composing. So far, I've already written two albums and two EPs with 12 and 7 songs respectively. They will be out soon, and none of this comes on a silver platter. It's the result of sweat and sleepless nights," he added.

Performances and the wonders behind the stage

In that context, he explained that his first major stage appearance came during the Trace Awards and Festival held in Kigali, Rwanda, in October 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rapper Ish Kevin gave him a few minutes on stage, an opportunity he did not take for granted. The "What If" singer made the moment personal, and many people noticed the new artist from that performance.

"I'm so thankful to Ish Kevin. He did it out of nowhere. Such a gesture is all we need to uplift each other," he said. "Since then, I've had several stage opportunities, and every time I step on one, I don't play around. I love performing so much."

He added that while some senior artists in the industry recognize the efforts of rising musicians, not many actively contribute to creating harmony and mentorship, something the industry needs to bridge the gap between the new and old generations.

"We learn from their mistakes and the good things they've done. It's up to us to pick what matters. We still have a lot to achieve and protect," he said.

Born in Kicukiro District in 2004, the singer currently works independently with a small close-knit team. He is set to release a collaboration with Shemi later this month and remains determined to stay relevant, noting that music is his dream and quitting is nowhere in his plans.