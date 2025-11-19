Rwanda: Conversation On Women's Leadership No Longer About Awareness

As global Francophonie leaders gather in Kigali for the 46th Ministerial Conference, the world is once again reminded that gender equality cannot remain a pledge; it must become a practice. 30 years after the Beijing Conference, the conversation on women's leadership should no longer be about awareness but about accountability.

Africa, home to some of the most dynamic women leaders in politics, business, science, and civil society, is uniquely positioned to push this agenda from rhetoric to results. Kigali, in particular, provides an important backdrop.

Rwanda has long presented itself as a nation committed to women's empowerment, from its record number of women in Parliament to policies promoting girls' education and economic inclusion. Yet even with these strides, challenges persist: gender-based violence, unequal access to resources, and persistent cultural barriers continue to hold many women back. These are not Rwandan problems alone; they are global ones.

The Francophonie's theme, "30 Years after Beijing: The Contribution of Women in the Francophone World," offers a timely reminder that commitment must be renewed, not commemorated. Member states must seize this moment to move beyond speeches and adopt concrete, funded, and measurable initiatives. That means investing in women-led businesses, strengthening legal protections, and ensuring that women are represented not just at the table, but also at the head of it.

But governments cannot act alone. Civil society, media, educators, and citizens across the Francophone world must demand progress. We must challenge stereotypes, uplift women's voices, and hold leaders accountable when promises fade into political convenience.