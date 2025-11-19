Kenya: IEBC Committee to Rule On Violence Impacting Kasipul By-Election Campaigns

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee is set to deliver a ruling on a series of violent incidents that now threaten the credibility of the upcoming November 27 polls.

This follows a warning from the Commission to candidates that they could face sanctions if found to have violated the agreed-upon campaign schedule.

In a preliminary ruling delivered on Monday after hearing four complaints related to the upcoming by-election, the Committee advised ODM's Boyd Were, MDG's Collins Okeyo, and Independent candidate Phillip Okeyo that they are responsible for ensuring all candidates can campaign without fear or intimidation.

The Committee further warned that any clashes arising from failure to follow the agreed schedule could result in sanctions, including a formal warning, a fine, or--in the worst case--disqualification of a candidate.

"Should there be reported clashes arising from failure to adhere to the harmonized campaign schedule, this Committee will exercise its powers as outlined in paragraph 7 of the Second Schedule of the Elections Act, Cap 7. c. A reasoned decision on the matter will be delivered tomorrow, Tuesday, November 18, 2025," read a statement from the IEBC.

The IEBC emphasized that campaigns must remain free, fair, and transparent, and that violence will not be tolerated.

The violence escalated when three Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were attacked by a mob of more than 100 youths while attempting to arrest persons of interest at the home of former Kasipul MP Ong'odo Were in Kachien Village. One of the officers escaped while handcuffed.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said security measures have been increased in Kasipul and other areas holding by-elections. He urged candidates to campaign peacefully and warned that anyone involved in criminal activities would face legal action.

The Kasipul by-election, scheduled for November 27, follows the April murder of MP Ong'odo Were.