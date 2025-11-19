Liberia: 'Excessively Ambitious'

In a new release following a rigorous review of the Draft FY2026 National Budget, CDC describes the proposed US$1.211 billion envelope as excessively ambitious, adding that it ignores societal economic cries amid economic instability.

According to the CDC, the Draft FY2026 National Budget is built on speculative revenues and nonrecurring windfalls. It is designed to help developers rather than ordinary people, something the opposition says exposes Liberia to serious fiscal and implementation risks.

In its response to the budget, the CDC outlined the Fragile Resource Envelope, significant risks to the execution of the Public Sector Investment Plan (PSIP), and an alarming and growing wage bill without incremental benefits to civil servants, among other shortfalls.

The CDC details, excluding US$200 million contingent revenue from AML Signature Bonus and Asset Recovery, estimated Core Domestic of US$940 million, which represents an addition of US$135 million to the FY2025 Domestic Revenue of US$804, thought ambitious given the anticipated underperformance of the FY2025, the US$940 million projection could still be achieved through innovative and aggressive tax administration strategies.

CDC said the fragility and risk to the full collection of the Draft FY2026 are mainly anticipated in contingent revenue, including the AML US$200 million signature bonus.

The Opposition explained the significant risk to the execution of the Public Sector Investment Plan (PSIP); the execution of the US$281 million PSIP projection largely depends on the realization of US$200 million from the AML signature bonus.

On the alarming and growing wage bill without incremental benefits to civil servants, CDC states that even though the draft FY2026 wage bill is US$329 million, the actual wage cost is estimated at US$352 million when over US$26 million in a new wage line called "OTHER COMPENSATION" is added. This aggregate US$352m wage amount represents about 37.8 percent of the core domestic revenue, excluding contingent revenue and external resources.

According to the CDC, the increment of the wage bill is not only excessive but also significantly troubling, since IT DOES NOT reflect increases in the salary of the civil servants, especially those civil servants who are undeservedly earning the lowest of their standardized pay amount, especially nurses, midwives, teachers, and security personnel, for whom over US$5 million was allocated in the draft 2024 budget by the CDC administration before exiting power.

According to the CDC, in the interest of public transparency and accountability, the Executive needs to disaggregate the US$26 million "OTHER COMPENSATION" by beneficiary, professional position, and spending agency.

Instead of hiding this under goods and services, it is important to reclassify it under the compensation category to reflect the government's actual wage bill, to be monitored by the government and the IMF under the current ECF program.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) calls for the immediate reversal of the proposed National Budget and its submission to the Legislature.

CDC called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, all members of the Legislature, and Liberians to act decisively in defense of fiscal prudence and economic stability. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.