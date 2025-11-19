Uganda: Museveni Campaigns in Buyende, Maama Janet Calls for Unity

Buyende — President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday pitched the National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s 2026-2031 agenda to voters in Buyende District, urging residents to back the party's candidates as he outlined ongoing government work in infrastructure, education and health.

The President was accompanied by First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, who opened the rally with a call for national unity and protection of the peace Uganda has enjoyed under the NRM.

Maama Janet said it has long been her prayer that Ugandans remain committed to safeguarding the country's unity and stability.

She noted that Uganda's turbulent past should remind citizens of the need to protect the gains made under the NRM government.

"Uganda suffered for many years, but by God's grace He brought us together and restored peace and unity," she said, calling on all voting-age Ugandans to turn up on election day and support the NRM leadership.

"Our children must grow up in a country where there is freedom and peace for every family."

President Museveni thanked residents for their strong mobilisation and said the NRM's longevity is rooted in a culture of "doers and determined people."

He said the party's 40 years in leadership have allowed it to lay several key "matofali"--or building blocks--of Uganda's development, with peace and security being the cornerstone.

He highlighted the defeat of rebel groups and armed criminality, saying NRM has built strong national institutions--the UPDF, Parliament, the Judiciary, the civil service, and the Police--which continue to maintain stability.

Museveni cited development as the second major pillar of the party's agenda, pointing to improvements in economic and social infrastructure.

Buyende District has 92 government primary schools against 73 parishes, though 36 parishes still lack a government school. He said government will streamline distribution to ensure fairness. The district's six government secondary schools will also be increased to meet the one-per-subcounty target.

On health facilities, Museveni said the plan includes upgrading Kampul and Nkone Health Centre IIs to Health Centre IIIs, and constructing new HC IIIs in Gumpi, Buyanja and other underserved sub-counties.

Museveni also revisited his longstanding message on wealth creation, emphasising that development must translate into household prosperity.

He reminded residents of the four-acre model introduced in the 1996 NRM manifesto, urging families to adopt enterprises that generate income.

The President said the NRM manifesto for 2026-2031 will consolidate gains in peace, infrastructure and wealth creation, and asked Buyende residents to give the party another mandate to complete ongoing projects.

NRM First National Vice Chairperson, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, urged party members to maintain discipline and unity as the country heads toward the 2026 general elections.

Kigongo said internal cohesion remains essential for a strong campaign and emphasised the need for massive mobilisation to ensure the NRM wins "from top to bottom."

"We must remain disciplined, work together and mobilise our people in every village so that the NRM secures victory at all levels," he said.

Moses Magogo, the NRM chairperson for Buyende and also MP for Budiope East hailed the President for the various development initiatives in the district and Busoga sub-region.