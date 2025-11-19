Uganda: C-Care Uganda to Raise Awareness About Neonatal Care

Kampala — C-Care Uganda is set to create awareness about the potential of their hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which has become a lifeline for families with preterm infants. Focus will also be put on the significance of early medical intervention, family support, and specialised maternal care.

This was confirmed when C-Care Uganda joined the global community in commemorating World Prematurity Day under the theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures".

The event, held at the C-Care Mother & Child Centre in Kampala on Friday, brought together doctors, nurses, parents, and media partners to honour the resilience of premature babies and to highlight the critical importance of neonatal care.

Dr Miriam Musinga Mutero, General Manager at C-Care IHK, emphasised, "Prematurity is not merely a medical condition; it is a family journey. Our teams at the NICU walk alongside parents every day, combining skill with empathy to ensure each baby grows stronger, one breath at a time."

Dr Sheba Nahurira, Head of Pediatric Department of C-Care Uganda, stated, "Every newborn deserves a fair start. When a baby arrives too soon, every minute counts. Our NICU and Mother & Child Centre were designed to ensure that no baby's chance at life is left to chance. C-Care's investments in neonatal technology and training were guided by one principle: that access to quality care at birth should not depend on geography or circumstance."

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 15 million babies are born preterm each year worldwide, with complications from prematurity accounting for nearly 1 million deaths annually. This statistic underscores the urgent need for enhanced neonatal care and support systems.

The event featured poignant stories from parents whose babies overcame prematurity with the support of the NICU, reminding attendees that behind every statistic is a child, a mother, and a team dedicated to perseverance. Guests also toured the Mother & Child Centre to witness the advanced neonatal technology and the nurturing spaces designed for mothers to bond with their infants.

One of the parents, Bakita Josephine, shared, "When my daughter arrived too soon, I was terrified, and I had lost hope. But the team at C-Care became our family, and they guided us, comforted us, and gave my baby a fighting chance. Today, she's healthy and thriving because of the care and hope we found here."

Since 2017, C-Care Hospital has delivered to around 703 premature infants. These figures highlight a problem that has to be addressed by raising awareness of premature deliveries and the necessary support measures. With the right care, every child has the potential to thrive. Together, we can ensure that every baby receives the care they deserve.