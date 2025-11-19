Kenya: Governor Njuki Elected Cog Vice-Chair After Kahiga's Ouster

Nairobi — Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been elected as the Council of Governors vice-chairperson.

He replaces Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was ousted over remarks he made following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has been elected as the incoming CoG whip, taking over from Njuki.

Governor Kahiga sparked outrage on October 22, 2025 at a burial ceremony in Nyeri, after he suggested that Odinga's death was God's plan to get the Mt Kenya region back to benefiting from State resources that had been diverted elsewhere.

In the short video that has gone viral on social media, Kahiga claimed that the political arrangement between President William Ruto and the late Odinga had shifted government development priorities toward the Nyanza region.