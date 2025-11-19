Liberia Cannot Afford Land Fraud At the Top

Liberia's land sector has once again fallen into a crisis of confidence, this time not caused by petty actors or local schemers, but by the very official entrusted to protect the nation's most sensitive and conflict-prone asset. The revelation that Liberia Land Authority (LLA) Chairman Samuel F. Kpakio signed a development grant deed naming two different owners, violated a presidential moratorium, bypassed a legally required community consent process, used a private surveyor on public land, and later attempted to "revoke" a probated deed outside the court system is more than administrative failure. It is a profound breach of public trust.

The facts uncovered in the deed are damning. They reveal not a clerical error or misunderstanding of procedure, but a pattern of deliberate opacity. The deed simultaneously grants 931.4 acres of B'hai forest to the "Grand Gedeh Local Government Reserved Farmland" and to Moore Agro Inc. A document that names two separate grantees is not just flawed; it indicates manipulation. Land experts have called it "fatal," "fraudulent," and "impossible under Liberian law." And rightly so. A deed that contradicts its own ownership clause is a recipe for disputes and a gift to future litigants.

Even more troubling, this illegal act was signed on July 8, 2025, almost a month before President Joseph Nyuma Boakai lifted the moratorium on public land transactions. The Chairman's stamp of approval during that blackout period was unauthorized from the start. When an official knowingly acts beyond presidential authority, the issue shifts from land to governance.

Yet, the violations continue to increase. Development grant deeds are intended for foreign institutions or entities restricted from direct land ownership--not for communities already holding land under the Land Rights Act. The LLA seems to have tried to reclassify customary forestland as a government-controlled domain without community knowledge. For communities that have fought for decades for legal recognition, such an act is not only disrespectful--it poses an existential threat.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The law on customary land states that transactions cannot proceed without Free, Prior, and Informed Consent. However, residents of B'hai district first learned of a 500-acre deal through the radio. Chiefs, women leaders, youth groups, and the Community Land Development and Management Committee were all bypassed. This is not an oversight; it is disenfranchisement.

When authorities exclude communities from decisions about their land, they plant the roots of conflict. Liberia has experienced that history, paid for it in blood, and remembered the lesson with the Land Rights Act. Yet here we are again, watching a senior official ignore the safeguards designed to prevent the very tensions now destabilizing Gboryeazon and parts of Grand Gedeh.

To complete this cycle of procedural manipulation, the deed was authenticated by a private surveyor--something expressly forbidden in public land matters. Only government surveyors are allowed to validate such documents. The Chairman's signature alone appears on the deed, despite LLA regulations requiring two commissioners to sign every public or customary land instrument. The internal vetting process--designed to catch precisely these abuses--seems to have been bypassed entirely.

And when the scandal broke, the Chairman attempted the legally impossible: unilaterally "revoking" a probated deed. Under Liberian law, a probated deed is a judicial instrument. Only a court can cancel it. The LLA has no such authority. Yet the Chairman's public announcement attempted to pull Liberia back into the dark era when bureaucrats invalidated property rights by decree.

Faced with a spiraling scandal, the LLA suspended and dismissed lower-level staff for unrelated administrative matters, an act that looks more like scapegoating than reform. Meanwhile, Chairman Kpakio and the LLA's communications office ignored requests for answers about the double-owner deed, the moratorium violation, the improper surveyor, and the unlawful revocation attempt.

This silence speaks volumes. It suggests the LLA is not confident in its defense.

The consequences reach far beyond Grand Gedeh. Liberia is already grappling with land pressure intensified by migration, competing claims, illegal clearing, and simmering ethnic tensions. With 48,000 Burkinabé farmers registered in the region, unchecked land manipulation is a national security trigger, as Solicitor General Augustine Fayia warned.

The Chairman's actions have fueled distrust, endangered peace, and compromised the Land Authority's credibility at a critical moment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia cannot tolerate fraud, real or perceived, within the agency tasked with preventing land conflict.

What must happen now is clear:

An independent investigation, not an internal LLA review, must be launched immediately. The flawed deed must be subjected to judicial cancellation, the only legal remedy. The Chairman must step aside, at least temporarily, to allow a credible inquiry. The government must reaffirm the sanctity of the moratorium and the Land Rights Act, ensuring that no official, no matter how senior, operates above the law.

If Liberia is to maintain peace, attract investment, and protect rural communities, the land governance system must be transparent, accountable, and rigorously lawful. Anything less invites chaos.

The Liberian people deserve answers. More importantly, they deserve protection from the very abuses the Land Authority was created to prevent.

Until full accountability is delivered, this scandal will remain a shadow over the Boakai administration's promise of integrity and reform.

And Liberia's land, its most precious and contested asset, will remain dangerously vulnerable.