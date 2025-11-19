Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Meets African Union Envoy for Preventing Genocide

Port Sudan, 18 November 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamia Abdelgafar received Tuesday the African Union (AU) Envoy for the Prevention of Genocide, Mr. Adama Dieng, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, Cabinet Minister briefed the AU Envoy on the situation in Sudan in light of the grave violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against innocent civilians across several states--particularly the atrocities perpetrated in the city of El-Fashir. She stressed the urgent need for regional and international institutions to assume their responsibilities, fulfill their mandates, and ensure accountability for the perpetrators of these crimes.

For his part, the AU Envoy explained that his visit comes amid the difficult circumstances Sudan is experiencing. Since his arrival, he said, he has held a series of meetings with ministers and civil society organizations regarding the crimes and atrocities committed by the RSF militia in El-Fashir. He noted that these violations prompted the African Union and the UN Human Rights Council to convene an emergency session to address the situation.

Adama Dieng emphasized that silence is not an option in the face of what is happening in Sudan, calling on the international community, the African Union, and all peace-loving nations to stand in solidarity with the Sudanese people.

He warned that if the situation in Sudan is not addressed properly, the crisis could expand and spill over into West Africa, particularly with the presence of extremist and terrorist groups in the region. He stressed that the events in Sudan are not merely an internal conflict but a profound crisis for the entire African continent.

Dieng affirmed the solidarity of the Chairperson of the African Union with the Sudanese people, reiterating the AU's determination to exert all possible efforts to hold accountable those responsible for these atrocities. He highlighted the importance of taking into account the testimonies of women who have suffered during the conflict, noting numerous violations against women, including sexual violence, which demands urgent investigation. He also underscored the importance of addressing discrimination and racism, stressing that the crimes committed in Darfur by the Janjaweed and the RSF militia require the perpetrators to be brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He noted that the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Minister of Justice expressed their full commitment to cooperate with his mission as the AU Special Envoy, to ensure the success of his mandate and to guarantee that the crimes committed will not go unpunished.