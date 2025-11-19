Sudan: Armed Forces Achieve Significant Qualitative Advance Across All Axes in Kordofan

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) confirmed Tuesday a major qualitative advance across all operational axes in Kordofan.

We pray to Allah to honor our martyrs, heal our wounded, and guard our fighting men.

The following is the SAF statement:

General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces

Khartoum - 18 November 2025

Statement

"If Allah helps you, none can overcome you; but if He forsakes you, who is there that can help you after Him? In Allah, then, let the believers put their trust."

-- Holy Qur'an

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) today, Tuesday, achieved a significant qualitative advance across all axes in Kordofan after heroic and decisive battles waged by its formations, including joint forces and support units. The forces carried out their assigned tasks with high efficiency, inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment on the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia. Several vital sites were brought under firm control, and redeployment was executed in full accordance with the established operational framework.

The Armed Forces affirm that operations are progressing according to precise assessments, and that troop morale and fighting spirit remain at their highest levels--thanks to Allah, and to the confidence and steadfast support of the people.

We assure our honorable people that the path toward victory continues, Allah willing, driven by the steadfast will of our heroes until the country is fully purified of the stain of rebellion and treachery.

We pray for paradise and eternity for our martyrs, for the swift recovery of the wounded, and for the safe and secure return of our prisoners.

Victory from Allah, and a near triumph.

Office of the Official Spokesperson of the Sudanese Armed Forces