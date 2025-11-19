Africa: AU Envoy for Preventing Genocide Meets Members of Sudan's National Human Rights Mechanism

Port Sudan — Minister of Justice and Head of the National Human Rights Mechanism, Dr. Abdullah Dirif, met Wednesday at the Council of Ministers Hall with the African Union (AU) Envoy for the Prevention of Genocide, Mr. Adama Dieng, in the presence of the mechanism's members.

The Mechanism's Rapporteur and Head of the Legal Sector, Yassir Sidahmed Al-Hassan, said the Minister thanked the AU envoy for supporting Sudan's positions in international and regional forums and for understanding the violations facing Sudan and the victims of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

He added that the Minister and members of the mechanism provided a detailed briefing on the atrocities committed by the terrorist rebel RSF militia, particularly acts amounting to genocide against the Masalit tribe and in the areas of Wad Al-Noura, El-Obeid, Bara, El-Geneina, and El-Fashir.

Members of the mechanism also presented an overview of the unprecedented aggression confronting the Sudanese people in their modern history. They stressed that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia -- along with its mercenaries and backers -- has committed, and continues to commit, brutal massacres against unarmed civilians, including genocide, ethnically targeted killings, plundering of public and private property, forced displacement of citizens, and devastation of infrastructure.

Yassir stated "We asked the African Union envoy to support Sudan's position in designating the RSF militia as a terrorist organization, in line with the findings of the national committee formed under UN Security Council Resolution 1373, and as supported by some regional mechanisms -- including at the recent ministerial conference and Summit of the Great Lakes."

He added that the mechanism also urged Mr. Dieng to support Sudan's request to lift the suspension of its participation in African Union activities. The Minister and mechanism members outlined Sudan's efforts to combat impunity and protect civilians, noting the establishment of a high-level committee involving all relevant bodies. They reaffirmed that the Sudanese judiciary is capable and willing to prosecute all individuals proven to be involved in these crimes, and that trials are already underway.