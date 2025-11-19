Uganda: Human Trafficking Institute Honors Abodo On Historic Appointment As Uganda's First Female Principal Judge

The Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) on Tuesday hosted a congratulatory breakfast at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel in honour of Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, celebrating her groundbreaking appointment as Uganda's first female Principal Judge.

The event drew senior justice sector officials, prosecutors, development partners, and HTI representatives to acknowledge her distinguished service and enduring contributions to the country's justice system.

Justice Abodo, who previously served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), expressed gratitude to HTI for its longstanding partnership and for supporting the judiciary and prosecution teams through specialised capacity-building trainings in the fight against human trafficking.

She reaffirmed her commitment to continued collaboration, emphasising the importance of an open-door policy and active public engagement to ensure citizens appreciate the work of justice institutions.

She underscored the value of court barazas in demystifying judicial processes for communities, creating a bridge between institutions and the public. Justice Abodo also highlighted the pressing need for increased funding to recruit more State Attorneys, noting that the shortage of prosecutors continues to slow case disposal across the courts.

She affectionately referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as "home," pledging unwavering support whenever needed.

HTI's Gabriel Anne Masey praised Justice Abodo's leadership and passion for justice, noting her key role in strengthening Uganda's anti-trafficking efforts.

He revealed that HTI's data-tracking systems, used in partnership with the Judiciary and ODPP, show that Uganda is not overcharging trafficking offenses--an achievement he said positions the country as Africa's leader in prosecuting human trafficking cases.

The new Director of Public Prosecutions, Lino Anguzu, congratulated Justice Abodo on her elevation, describing it as a monumental step for the justice sector. He lauded her mentorship and guidance, saying her influence continues to inspire prosecutors nationwide.

The breakfast served not only as a celebration of Justice Abodo's historic appointment but also as a reaffirmation of the strong partnership among the Judiciary, the ODPP, and HTI in enhancing Uganda's fight against human trafficking.