Namibia: Windhoek West Man Kills Girlfriend, Himself

A man in Windhoek West allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend, injured her lover, before taking his own life on Monday night.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi has confirmed that the shooting incident took place on Pasteur Street.

"It is alleged that the suspect first shot a 54-year-old male victim, causing him injuries. He then allegedly turned the pistol on his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times, before shooting himself," Shikwambi says.

All three were transported to Katutura Intermediate Hospital, where the suspect and his girlfriend died shortly after arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Justine Nelenge (34) and Abner Shilemba (33).

Both are reported to have been members of the Namibia Defence Force.

Shikwambi says the next of kin have been informed.

"A case of murder, attempted murder and suicide is being investigated," she says.

The injured victim remains in hospital, and police investigations continue

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.