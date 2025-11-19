Namibia: Sport Second-Highest National Priority - Ballotti

Deputy sport minister Dino Ballotti has reaffirmed the government's commitment to sport, saying it has been elevated to the second-highest national priority.

Speaking at the official opening of the Africa Union Sport Council Region 5 board of advisers' meeting on Thursday, Ballotti said sport builds nations and ignites economic opportunities.

"As a caring government, we have elevated sport to the second-highest national priority. We know that sport builds nations, unites communities and ignites economic opportunities, but to fully unlock this, we need strong systems in place," he said.

"Above all, we need to remain aligned with larger continental aspirations especially the African Union's Agenda 2063, which positions sport as a catalyst for youth empowerment, cultural exchange, and regional integration," he said.

The board of advisers' meeting follows on Namibia's hosting of the Region 5 Youth Games in July when it played host to more than 2 000 athletes from 10 southern African nations competing in 12 different sporting codes.

"The board of advisers' meeting is so needed, I believe not merely to tick a box, but as the heartbeat of Region 5's governance architecture. It gives life to what we preach: accountability, strategic leadership and a united commitment to ensuring the dreams of our youth are not left to chance," Ballotti said.

"This board of advisers plays a pivotal role in steering our regional sport development agenda, but implementation rests with the member states.

"These policies that will be outcomes must be implemented in our schools, our sport and our communities across our region. There is serious money in sport and we must double efforts to position Region 5 to claim its share of this sport economy," he said.

Executive director of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Erastus Haitengela, who is also the chairperson the board of advisers, said Region 5 had made great strides in institutional transformation, and that it's focus should now be on strengthening its structures for optimal performance.

"Region 5 today stands at a point of global appeal and recognition. Our brand is now synonymous with credibility, excellence, and strategic impact.

"This reputation wasn't built overnight, it is the product of years of disciplined effort, strategic leadership, and a shared commitment to professionalism," he said.

"Through consistency and vision, we have positioned Region 5 as a trusted partner of institutions such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, the Confederation of African Football, the International Olympic Committee, the Commonwealth, and the African Union.

Haitengela, however, said it remained concerning that some member countries are not fully implementing agreed regional programmes, often citing funding restrictions.

"While financial resources remain a challenge, I submit that our greatest obstacle is not funding, it is mindset and ownership. Where there is vision, there will always be a way.

"When countries fully own the regional agenda, they will innovate, prioritise, and mobilise resources accordingly," he said.

"We must therefore focus on changing the narrative from dependence to determination, and from excuses to execution. Our credibility as a region will ultimately be judged by our ability to implement programmes that make a real difference in communities and among young people."

Haittengela called on the board to place special emphasis on the acceleration and monitoring of the following key strategic initiatives: the 25 Million Trees Drive, the Paralympic Month and Podium Performance Programme, the One4More Campaign, and the Women Leadership Programme.

"These initiatives bring to life the HEART28 Strategic Plan, and must be implemented with focus, discipline, and measurable outcomes," he said.

Haitengela also encouraged all member countries to field the full complement of athletes in regional competitions, especially the Region 5 Youth Games.

"Reducing team sizes not only deprives young athletes of opportunities but also undermines the principles of inclusivity and fair competition that underpin our mission," he said.

"Every athlete is a potential ambassador. Every country carries the responsibility to nurture its full spectrum of talent. Participation is not merely about representation; it is an investment in the future; in sport, in identity, and in unity across our region."

