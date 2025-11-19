Namibia's Top Flight League to Run Independently Next Season

Following extensive appeals from football analysts and key stakeholders for the autonomy of the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL), the Namibia Football Association announced on Saturday that the league will operate independently starting with the 2026/2027 season.

The top-tier league has been affected by football politics in the past, especially following the termination of the Namibia Premier League's status by the Namibia Football Association (NFA), which allowed for the establishment of the NPFL.

The NPFL is now expected to operate independently without direct control from the NFA in the upcoming season.

Making the announcement during the association's 34th ordinary congress in Windhoek, NFA president Robert Shimooshili said this decision was undertaken during the NFA executive council meeting on 13 November, which also resolved that the Women's Super League will continue to operate under the NFA for the time being.

Shimooshili also mentioned that the league's independence depends on its administration and whether it will comply with the law.

"On 13 November, it resolved that come the 2026/2027 football season, the NPFL shall be independent, subject to it meeting all statutory requirements. Should the 'autonomy heat' become too difficult to handle, it is more than welcome to rejoin the mother body," he said.

Those advocating the league's autonomy argue that independence would enable the league to become more professional, sustainable and commercially viable, while clubs would manage their own commercial rights, negotiate broadcast deals and implement development programmes.

The president also urged all clubs affiliated with the NFA to establish youth structures, noting that those with such structures will receive incentives through agreements with the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa). These structures should cater to the under-13, under-15 and under-17 levels.

"The council further resolved that next season, all clubs affiliated to NFA are required to have youth academies, with those having academies to receive incentives with the assistance of Fifa," he said.

Additionally, Shimooshili announced that the NFA has received 800 footballs from the Confederation of African Football and 3 000 balls from Fifa, intended for distribution to schools and organised youth football programmes in all 121 constituencies.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.