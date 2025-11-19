Namibia: Kambindu Ends Six-Month Injury Lay-Off With Winning Goal

Namibian striker Elmo Kambindu marks his long-awaited return from injury with a crucial goal in AmaZulu FC's 2-1 victory over Njampela FC in the Legacy Cup semi-finals.

The 32-year-old forward rose highest to head home the winner in the 25th minute, his first goal after spending six months out with a severe hamstring injury.

Kambindu, who previously played for Mighty Gunners FC in the Namibian Premier League before moving to Costa do Sol in Mozambique and later Chippa United in South Africa, joined AmaZulu midway through the 2024/25 season.

Scoring again after such a long and demanding journey brought relief to the Brave Warriors striker.

In an interview with The Namibian, he confirms that he was sidelined for six months after picking up the hamstring injury in a league match in April. Describing the early stages of recovery, Kambindu says, "It wasn't easy at first, but I made peace with it because there was nothing I could do."

Returning to the scoresheet was a moment he had been waiting for.

"It felt like the dark days and the wait were finally over," he says, explaining how much the goal meant to him. He adds that he had missed two earlier chances in the match but stayed mentally strong. "I kept my head in the game, and when the goal came, it was a huge relief."

Throughout the lay-off, Kambindu stayed motivated by reminding himself that recovery takes time. "I told myself that I have to wait until my time comes again and then grab the opportunity," he says.

He also credits his 'brothers' in the league, Riaan Hanamub (Amazulu FC), Edward Maova (Golden Arrows FC) and Joslin Kamatuka (Durban City FC), whose presence and support helped him push through the toughest moments.

"They've all been motivating and keeping me together, and I'm very grateful to have them around," he adds.

Kambindu encourages players dealing with long-term injuries to trust the process and not rush their bodies.

"If you are dealing with a long-term injury and it's beyond your control, make peace with it and focus on your recovery," he advises. "Listen to your body - you know yourself better than anyone. If your body isn't allowing you to do certain things, take it easy on yourself, even if it's frustrating. Your time will come, and God's timing is always perfect."

His match-winning header sent AmaZulu FC to the final against Eswatini side Nsingizini Hotspurs FC, who beat Richards Bay 6-5 on penalties to progress to the final. Due to rainy weather conditions, the final was called off, and both teams lifted the trophy together while marking a hopeful beginning to Kambindu's full comeback.

In other foreign-based player news, Namibian attacking midfielder Leevi Kamuhanga (21) is edging closer to a potential move to Europe after earning a trial with Dutch second-tier side FC Emmen, competing in the Eerste Divisie.

Kamuhanga previously played in Germany's Verbandsliga with VBF 1903 Sangerhausen FC before returning home for the 2025/26 pre-season.

The promising midfielder spent the early part of the pre-season training with Khomas Nampol FC, before joining the Bucks Bucaneers pre-season camp. However, with the Namibian league's delayed kick-off, Kamuhanga opted to return to Europe to pursue new opportunities.

Speaking to The Namibian recently, he confirmed that he is currently training and playing with FC Emmen's under-21 side and has already featured in four matches - two at home and two away - as the club continues to assess him.

"I haven't signed yet, but things are looking positive," Kamuhanga said. "If everything goes through, I'll be able to join officially once the transfer window opens. For now, I'm training and playing with the under-21s to stay sharp and show what I can bring at the senior level."

In Botswana, Namibian midfielder Dynamo Fredericks continues to shine, netting the decisive goal as Jwaneng Galaxy FC edged Matebele FC 3-2 in a thrilling FNB Botswana Premier League encounter.

Fredericks struck in the 65th minute to seal the victory, keeping Galaxy unbeaten after nine league matches. They sit second on the table with 25 points, level with leaders Gaborone United FC, the club of fellow Namibian Ivan Kamberipa.

Elsewhere, Marcel Papama featured for the full match as Township Rollers FC were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Botswana Defence Force XI FC.

