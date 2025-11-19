Namibia: Mbaisa Sets Sights On Miss International Stage in Japan

Miss International Namibia 2025 Uatjiri Mbaisa says she is ready to represent the country at the 63rd Miss International pageant, taking place on 27 November at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Miss International is regarded as one of the world's three major beauty pageants, alongside Miss World and Miss Universe. Established in 1960, the competition positions itself as a platform that promotes cross-cultural exchange, friendship and social contribution.

Delegates serve as ambassadors of 'beauty and peace', championing global issues such as education, gender equality, climate action and peace in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Mbaisa says the pageant's ethos is what drew her to the platform.

"It empowers women who embody intellect, compassion and cultural awareness, values I hold dear. This is a dream of mine, so it's humbling to be here," she adds.

The Otjinene-born contestant says representing Namibia on an international stage is a significant milestone.

"My heart is full of gratitude as I prepare for this next chapter," she says.

While often seen in pageant settings, Mbaisa describes herself as grounded. "Honestly, aside from the sash, I'm just a fun girl. I love being at the village, doing chores, riding horses and milking cows."

She credits her family for encouraging her entry into pageantry.

"I was just a runway model and didn't think I could do pageantry, but my family pushed me, and I'm grateful they did."

Mbaisa says her preparation for the competition extends beyond the physical.

"It's very emotional, mental and spiritual. You need to feel good to look good," she says.

Reflecting on the pageant's theme of unity and cultural understanding, she notes that diversity should be seen as a strength.

"Our differences are not barriers but bridges that allow us to connect and grow together," she says. She adds that Namibia's harmony among its 13 ethnic groups offers an example of peace through mutual respect.

Mbaisa says she is eager to immerse herself in Japanese culture.

"I'm excited to experience Japan's culture of respect, discipline and artistry - from tea ceremonies to kimono craftsmanship. In return, I will share Namibia's story through storytelling, fashion and traditional craft," she says.

Beyond competing, Mbaisa's advocacy initiative, Beyond the Runway, aims to strengthen Namibia's arts industry by pushing for a creative industry union to protect the rights and working conditions of models and fashion creatives.

"We can add so much value to the economy. I want to urge young girls not to stop pushing their dreams and always stay authentic. You can achieve anything by giving yourself a chance," she adds.

Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) spokesperson Beaulah Boois-Beukes says Namibia can confidently rally behind Mbaisa.

"She is carrying the nation's grace, strength and unity, and we at the Miss Namibia Organisation and NBC are proud of the strides she has taken. Namibia can support her by voting and following updates on all our social media platforms," she says.

