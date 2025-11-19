Namibia: Boys' Camp Builds Leadership and Strength

A week-long leadership camp by the 4x4 Initiative Foundation has aimed to develop responsibility, teamwork, and personal discipline in 50 participating boys through intense physical and character training.

The camp involved 10 days of physical training, life-skills development and character-building activities grounded in the values of accountability and self-worth at farm Ongeama near Okahandja from 15 to 22 June.

Windhoek Technical High School pupil Auther Mutikori (17) says the camp has transformed the way he views responsibility, teamwork and personal discipline.

He says he and his friends joined the camp expecting "educational fun activities", but were met with a far more demanding programme.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"What we experienced was far beyond our wildest dreams. From the onset, the physical activities were intense, starting with a baptism by fire, where we learned about the importance of choices and how they shape shape our lives," Mutikori says.

One of the defining features of the camp was the use of numbers instead of names.

Mutikori says he was registered as 'Number 160', a system he believes strengthened teamwork.

"It allowed us to focus on actions and abilities rather than identities," he says.

The programme also included sessions on self-leadership, culinary skills and self-discovery.

Mutikori says they had to get up at 02h00 to sing the national anthem.

"It was something new to us, but it taught us the value of discipline and teamwork," he says. "I learned that leadership is not just about giving orders, but setting an example and working together towards a common goal."

He says the physical demands were intense.

"The training pushed us to our limits, with 1 600 push-ups in one day being a highlight - or lowlight, depending on how you look at it," he says.

Despite the strain, he says the challenges strengthened friendships.

"The anonymity helped us bond and focus on our shared goals. We realised the camp taught us resilience, teamwork and the importance of embracing challenges."

4x4 Initiative Foundation founder Sidney Boois says the camps focus on discipline, mentorship and decision-making skills.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These camps have a positive influence on the boys' lives, with many doing away with bad habits," he says.

"It has been encouraging to receive great feedback from parents. One boy has been alcohol and substance-free for three months, overcoming addiction."

Boois says the organisation has mentored over 160 pupils from 20 schools since launching the programme in 2023.

"There is a need to create more platforms and safe spaces for boys, who are often neglected while being exposed to crime, alcohol, substance abuse and bullying," he says.

He says the camps run twice a year, in June and November, followed by ongoing mentorship that includes entrepreneurship skills.

"Parents' involvement is crucial, and we engage them for feedback," he says.

The next camp will take place this month.

Boois says the initiative remains rooted in character building.

"These camps have been a game changer. Boys have learnt to balance their social and spiritual lives, take responsibility at home and work together - even winning their recent social league soccer games," he says.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.