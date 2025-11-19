Namibia: UK's Threats of Visa Denial to Namibians an Act of 'Neo - Colonialism Arrogance', Says Ar

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) spokesperson George Kambala has condemned the UK's visa threat to Namibia, calling it an act of "neo-colonial arrogance."

The United Kingdom (UK) this week threatened to deny entry to people from Namibia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, if the three countries do not improve their immigration co-operation.

"Namibian youth are not a bargaining chip, and our foreign relations must be based on mutual respect, not threats," Kambala told The Namibian on Monday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also criticised the Namibian government's handling of matters affecting its citizens abroad, saying the response to the situation has been slow and inadequate.

"Our government must be more proactive, not reactionary. For too long, embassy services have been underfunded, understaffed, and out of touch with the realities Namibians face abroad," he said.

Executive director at the Ministry of International Relations and Trade Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati says the ministry will respond in due course.

Kambala added that many young Namibians seek opportunities outside the country not by choice, but because they feel shut out at home.

"Many of our youth travel out of desperation, not because they want to, but because economic exclusion at home pushes them to look for opportunities elsewhere," Kambala said.

Johannes Johannes, chairperson of the AR movement in the Otjozondjupa region, says the UK's ultimatum "affects real Namibians who are simply trying to build better lives abroad."

"Decisions that impact livelihoods are being dictated unilaterally by former colonial powers. Even irregular migrants retain basic human rights," Johannes says.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.