Uganda: Pictures - Museveni Promises Bugweri Hospital Upgrade and Pushes Four-Acre Model

18 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Francis Isaano

President Museveni on Monday addressed rallies in Bugweri District with a reminder of his historic links to the area and a renewed call for families to embrace enterprise-based farming to lift themselves out of poverty.

Speaking at the rally, the President noted that he traversed Bugweri in 1973 during the struggle against Idi Amin, moving from Buseso to Mayuge and Jinja with Eng. Kassada.

He saluted the families that aided the fighters during that period, saying their contribution remained an important part of Uganda's liberation story.

Turning to service delivery, Museveni said Bugweri has "more schools than parishes," a sign that planning must be sharpened to match population needs. He announced that Buseso Health Centre IV will be upgraded to a general hospital -- a development he described as essential for improving access to medical care in the district.

However, the President stressed that infrastructure alone does not automatically eradicate poverty.

He reiterated the importance of the four-acre model he has long promoted: coffee, fruit trees, pasture for zero-grazing cattle, and food crops, supported by poultry and fish farming where possible.

Museveni said families that have implemented this approach have visibly improved their household incomes.

He encouraged residents to adopt the model and make full use of existing government programmes such as the Parish Development Model, NAADS, Ntandikwa, Operation Wealth Creation, Myooga, and the Women and Youth Funds.

These interventions, he said, provide critical capital for families ready to engage in productive enterprises.

