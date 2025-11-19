Uganda: Medical Interns Take On Govt Over Four-Month Delayed Allowances

The Federation for Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) has demanded the urgent release of delayed allowances, accusing the Ministry of Health of breaching formal agreements and acting unconstitutionally after more than 180 interns went four months without pay.

In a letter dated 17 November 2025, addressed to the Attorney General, FUMI, an umbrella body representing over 2,300 medical interns across 74 centres states that the Ministry's actions amount to a violation of Public Service Standing Orders and an "unconstitutional move."

The organisation stresses that medical interns, often mistaken for students, are in fact fully trained professionals who have completed all academic requirements. They now serve a mandatory one-year apprenticeship under the Ministry of Health, working long hours that, in many cases, far exceed their contractual expectations.

"Medical interns have long been mistaken for students. We would like to clarify that none of the interns are active students," the letter reads.

It adds, "These are professionals who have graduated or met all requirements to graduate from medical schools,"

According to FUMI, interns at various placement sites signed contracts entitling them to a monthly allowance of Shs 1 million.

However, FUMI alleges that the ministry has withheld these payments for close to four months, without issuing any formal communication to those affected.

The interns argue that this is a direct breach of contract and a violation of Public Service Standing Orders Sections, which define allowances as compensation for extra duties and out-of-pocket expenses incurred by public officers.

"The above makes the ministry's decision unconstitutional, as any civil servant who performs extra work for the government is entitled to allowances," FUMI states, adding that interns "often endure 36-48 hours of nonstop service" yet still receive allowances, not salaries.

The Federation revealed that it had engaged the Ministry on several occasions but received no "positive response."

As a result, it has appealed to the Attorney General to interpret the relevant sections of the Standing Orders and advise the Ministry accordingly.

"We appeal to your office to kindly interpret Public Standing Orders Sections E-a 1 & 2 and E-9... and offer formal guidance to the Ministry as feedback to us," wrote Secretary General Allan Okwir.

Okwir warned that litigation would follow if the issue is not resolved.

This dispute follows years of tension between the government and medical interns over welfare, after the monthly allowance was reduced from Shs2.5 million to Shs 1 million, with repeated promises of arrears that have yet to be fulfilled.

Interns argue that, with overwhelming workloads and the high cost of living, the payments are essential for them to live and work effectively.