Uganda Hands Over Five Congolese Soldiers to Fardc in Continued Spirit of Regional Cooperation

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Force (UPDF), working closely with the Regional Immigration Office in Mbarara, has formally handed over five Congolese soldiers to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC). The repatriation took place at Kasindi, Lhubiriha, along the Uganda-DRC Mpwondwe border.

The soldiers handed over included Sgt. Kabangu Nsingi Jeancy (33), Cpl. Bloende Botelu Enoch (35), Pte. Nkonyi Ngumu Mbuya (26), Pte. Musungu Malu Beni (22), and Pte. Bakomba Mupepe Exauce (20).

The group fled the city of Goma in Eastern DRC following intensified fighting and later approached the Ugandan border, where security personnel intercepted them in the Mukongolo area before transferring them to Buhoma Police for screening.

Since July 2025, the UPDF has hosted the soldiers in line with International Humanitarian Law--particularly the principle of humane treatment for foreign military personnel entering another state--and in accordance with regional norms. All five were reported to be in good health, did not seek asylum, and voluntarily opted to return to their country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the handover, Maj Gen Stephen Mugerwa, Commander of the UPDF Mountain Division, reaffirmed the strong relations between Uganda and the DRC.

"UPDF and FARDC continue to work closely as reliable partners in maintaining peace and stability across the region," he said.

Maj Gen Mugerwa added that the successful repatriation underscores Uganda's Pan-African spirit and continued commitment to regional solidarity, aligned with cooperation frameworks under the East African Community and wider continental agreements.

All legal and administrative procedures required for a safe and orderly repatriation were completed.

Representing the DRC government, Maj Gen Everiste Somo Kakule, Military Governor of North Kivu, commended the UPDF for the care extended to the FARDC soldiers while in Uganda and appreciated the cordial military-to-military relations between the two countries.

Those present included Brig Gen Mugisa Muleka Joseph, FARDC Sector Commander for the Northern Frontier, as well as immigration officials from both Uganda and the DRC.