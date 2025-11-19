Uganda: Doctors Urge Early Antenatal Care to Reduce Premature Births in Uganda

As Uganda marked World Premature Day, doctors at Kampala Hospital called on pregnant women to begin antenatal care immediately after confirming pregnancy, warning that late visits contribute significantly to preventable premature births.

This year's World Premature Day theme, "A Healthy Beginning and a Hopeful Future", highlights the urgent need for timely pregnancy monitoring. Globally, 1 in 10 babies is born premature, and in Uganda, approximately 200,000 babies--over 14% of all births arrive before term each year.

Premature births remain a leading cause of neonatal mortality in the country, although survival rates are improving thanks to advances in medical care.

Dr. Peter Kibuuka, CEO of Kampala Hospital and Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, emphasised that the care of premature babies begins long before birth, starting from early antenatal care, maternal monitoring, proper nutrition, and timely administration of medications to the mother.

"Identifying and managing risk factors such as hypertension early can significantly reduce the likelihood of premature births," he explained.

Dr. Kibuuka added that the hospital has invested heavily in incubators, specialised equipment, and medications--with costs exceeding shs 100 million --to improve survival rates for preterm infants.

However, he stressed that adequate human resources and skilled personnel are just as critical. "Collaboration is essential to make care for premature babies more accessible, effective, and financially sustainable for families," he noted.

Dr. Nuriat Nambooze, a pediatrician at Kampala Hospital, noted that many expectant mothers arrive at medical facilities only after complications have advanced, including high blood pressure, untreated infections, pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and other risk factors that could have been addressed earlier.

"Most pregnant women who delivered prematurely had attended fewer than two antenatal visits," Dr. Nambooze said.

"Early checkups allow us to detect risks before they worsen and significantly reduce the chances of premature delivery."

The rise in premature births in Uganda has been linked to maternal conditions such as pre-eclampsia, infections including malaria and urinary tract infections, stress, multiple births from IVF fertilisation, and socioeconomic challenges.

Dr. Nambooze emphasised that early and timely antenatal care is crucial. Kampala Hospital has improved care for preterm babies to the point where infants born as early as 24 weeks now have a high chance of survival. Proper hospital delivery, professional healthcare providers, life-supporting machines, and neonatal specialists are critical to safeguarding these vulnerable babies.

Mothers also need physical and emotional support to care effectively for their newborns. With continued awareness, early antenatal care, and improved medical technology, Uganda is gradually improving outcomes for its tiniest fighters.