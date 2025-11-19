Liberia: Youth Clubs Boost Diabetes Awareness in Central Monrovia

A coalition of youth service organizations on Saturday launched a major diabetes awareness outreach at Rally Time Market, reaching hundreds of citizens with vital health information and screening encouragement.

The Paynesville Boulevard Omega LEOs Club (PBOLC), working alongside the Monrovia Sinkor Omega LEO Club, the Congo Town Omega LEO Club, and the Paynesville Boulevard Lions Club, hosted the "Diabetes Awareness Day: Know Your Health!" initiative on November 15, 2025. The effort focused on improving public understanding of diabetes, promoting early testing, and encouraging healthier lifestyle choices among marketers and community residents.

According to the organizers, the outreach marked a significant milestone in PBOLC's push for youth-led humanitarian service across Liberia.

Club members engaged the public in more than 75 peer-to-peer conversations, distributed educational brochures, and conducted on-the-spot surveys to understand community health awareness. The findings revealed alarming gaps: 61.8 percent of respondents said they were learning about diabetes for the first time, while 70.6 percent admitted they had never visited a health facility to check their status.

PBOLC President Leo Hanson G. Blayon said the activity underscored the impact young people can make when they take the lead on national health issues.

"Our engagement today clearly demonstrated how powerful youth-led service can be," Blayon said. "We didn't just pass out flyers -- we connected with people, answered their questions, and encouraged them to take their health seriously. The numbers we gathered show the need for continuous health education, and PBOLC stands ready to keep serving. This is what leadership, service, and community impact look like."

Market women also expressed gratitude for the initiative.

"I have been feeling tired for many days, but I didn't know it could be related to sugar," said Ma Annie, a trader at Rally Time Market. "Today I learned the signs and what to do. I will go for testing. Thank your group for coming to talk to us. You people really helped us today."

PBOLC says data gathered from the outreach will inform future health programs and support efforts to expand similar awareness drives to other communities across the country.