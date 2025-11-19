Somalia: Somaliland Blocks Coordinated Internet Price Rise After Nationwide Backlash

Somaliland — A Somaliland government committee said on Wednesday that a coordinated internet price increase introduced by telecom operators on Aug. 8 was unlawful, after public pressure forced the companies to withdraw the hike.

The committee, appointed to review the pricing dispute, announced measures aimed at preventing telecom firms from jointly raising tariffs, saying the practice undermines competition in the country's free-market system.

Communications and Technology Minister Jamaal Mohamed Jaamac said the panel reached its conclusions after lengthy discussions with internet service providers. He said the review assessed both the reasons the companies cited for the increase and the legal concerns surrounding collective price-setting.

Civil Aviation and Airports Development Minister Fu'aad Ahmed Nuux, who read out the resolutions, said: "Any commercial practice that harms the public is prohibited, including companies agreeing to raise service prices in the same way and at the same time."

He said Somaliland operates under a market-based economy in which prices should rise or fall according to supply and demand, not through coordinated action among providers.

The committee added that the government will draft a consumer-protection law to prevent price-fixing and other practices deemed harmful to the public.

Telecom operators raised internet prices on Aug. 8, triggering widespread public backlash. The companies later reversed the increase following sustained pressure from consumers.