Mozambique and Turkey to Strengthen Cooperation in Defense

Maputo — The Turkish government has expressed its willingness to strengthen cooperation with Mozambique in defence, at a time when the country is facing extreme violence perpetrated by Islamist terrorists in the Northern Province of Cabo Delgado.

Since 2017, violent extremist attacks have been taking place in Cabo Delgado, where at least 4,500 people have been killed and over one million displaced.

However, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been warning that the violence is tending to spread to other regions, especially in Nampula following attacks against the coastal district of Memba.

According to Haluk Gorgun, the Turkish Secretary for the Defence Industry, who was speaking to reporters after being received in Maputo by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, "we are here to establish solid collaboration in our defence relations and to build sustainable long-term relationships so that we can work together.'

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He highlighted Turkey's accumulated experience over years marked by regional instability, an experience that it intends to share with Mozambique. "Turkey has faced many difficulties in our region for several years, but thanks to a self-reliance-based approach, we have found solutions', he said.

Gorgun also highlighted the significant growth in the internal capacity of the Turkish defense industry, noting that local content has increased from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in the last 20 years.

Gorgun is in Maputo at the invitation of the Mozambican Defense Minister, Cristóvão Chume. He is accompanied by a business delegation composed of 15 companies from the defence sector, reaffirming commitments previously made with Maputo.

"As promised, I am visiting Mozambique with a robust delegation, and for a day and a half we will discuss what we can do together for the future. The central objective of my visit is to promote bilateral dialogue and lay the groundwork for relationships in the defense industry', he said.

"President Chapo warmly welcomed us. The President expressed great satisfaction in collaborating with the Turkish defense industry. The parties committed to achieving concrete results and working towards a strong and mutually beneficial partnership, at a time when Mozambique is seeking to consolidate capabilities in the national security sector', he added.