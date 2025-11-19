Africa: AUC Chairperson Received H.E. Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

19 November 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this morning received H.E. Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

They discussed the evolving regional landscape & the imperative for the AU & Regional Economic Communities to continue playing a central role in preventive diplomacy, conflict prevention, humanitarian response, & sustainable development.

They expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Sudan, & underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire. On South Sudan, they emphasised the importance of all South Sudanese parties honouring their commitments under the R-ARCSS to avert renewed political instability.

The discussion also covered developments in the Sahel, underscoring the need for countries that have experienced unconstitutional changes of government to articulate clear and credible roadmaps for a swift return to constitutional order.

