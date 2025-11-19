Namibia: Kasete to Lead Deep Yellow in Namibia

Deep Yellow Limited, an Australian stock exchange-listed uranium developer, has appointed Zebra Kasete as Managing Director of its Namibian operations, effective 5 January 2026.

In this role, Kasete, who will report to the Managing Director and CEO of Deep Yellow, will support the construction of the Tumas Project and be responsible for managing the Namibian operations following the completion of Tumas.

Kasete will also serve as Deep Yellow's country head for Namibia and be based in Swakopmund, Namibia.

Kasete is a Namibian mining executive with more than 35 years' experience, having held senior roles in diverse commodities, including uranium, diamonds, copper and gold. His most recent role was as executive vice president of Sinomine Tsumeb Smelter from 2016 to 2025, formerly known as Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb, where he served as managing director. He also previously served as managing director of Murowa Diamond Private Limited in Zimbabwe.

Prior to moving to Zimbabwe, Kasete spent 25 years at Rio Tinto, where he joined as a cadet metallurgist at Rössing Uranium Limited (RUL). During his tenure with RUL and the wider Rio Tinto Group, he held senior roles in operations, technical, procurement, human resources, business development, and external relations. His global experience spans Namibia, Zimbabwe, Australia and the USA. Kasete is a metallurgist by profession and brings a wealth of experience to this position.

He is a former president of the Chamber of Mines of Namibia and holds an MBA in General and Strategic Management from the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

"I feel privileged to return in this role to where my professional career began, mining uranium in Namibia. Tumas is a very important development for both Deep Yellow and Namibia. For me personally, the opportunity to lead and grow a greenfields uranium project, including building the team that will operate the project, is an exciting one that I'm very much looking forward to," said Kasete.

Deep Yellow's chief financial officer and acting chief executive officer, Craig Barnes, welcomed Kasete to the role: "Zebra's credentials to be the leader of Tumas are outstanding. We are very pleased to have secured someone with his depth of experience and local knowledge, which will be invaluable during the construction of Tumas and into operations."

"His appointment is another important milestone as we put the pieces in place ahead of a final investment decision for Tumas and work toward establishing our flagship project as the fourth uranium mine in Namibia," Barnes said.