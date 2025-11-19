Namibia: Farmers' Kraal With Hanks Saisai - Farming - Building a Resilient, Sustainable Business

Farmers in Namibia face numerous challenges, including climate change. This is evident in the form of erratic rainfall, recurring droughts, and crop and livestock losses. These have continuously led to financial losses for farmers across the country.

As we head towards the end of 2025, farmers are encouraged to create resolutions that can transform their farming businesses into resilient enterprises next year.

With livestock farming being the predominant business in Namibia, it is crucial to implement coping strategies that are resilient to climate change and other challenges faced by farmers, even at the household level.

At the communal level, farmers can venture into cultivated pastures where they can each dedicate 2 500 m2 (0.25 Ha) to grow perennial grasses such as Wool (Anthephora pubescens) and Blue Buffalo (Cenchrus ciliaris) grass.

This can serve as a reserve base for a farmer's most valuable group of livestock.

As bush encroachment expands on the communal grazing areas in Namibia, exploring the concept of bush thinning for fodder production can be beneficial for livestock groups such as goats, which are browsers.

This will allow grazing areas to recover their natural grazing values. Secondly, farmers must realise the importance of diversifying their farm enterprises.

Diversification offers a farmer multiple streams of income that can be used to sustain the leading business enterprise (in the case of Namibia, livestock farming is facing challenges such as drought).

This provides a means to generate additional income and mitigate the risk of relying solely on a single source of income.

Suppose a farmer has a herd of 50 cows and two bulls. Additionally, he has 100-layer hens and a small vegetable production enterprise.

The proceeds from the vegetables and eggs can be used to purchase feed for the cattle herd during drought spells.

Another way to build a sustainable and resilient farming business is to always set aside some money for rainy days.

During prosperous years, farmers often fail to plan their finances and end up spending their profits on non-business-related expenses, instead of reinvesting them in their farms.

Suppose a livestock enterprise on a commercial farm produces approximately 90 to 140 weaner calves per year. It is essential to keep 60% of that revenue saved up for years when the enterprise will be at its lowest.

As a crop farmer, during years with a good harvest, it is possible to save some of the profits from selling maize grains and reinvest them in the business.

One way to achieve this is by investing in machinery that enhances production efficiency. Ideally, at the beginning of each year, farmers must review their production and financial records.

This review process will help them plan for the income generated in the previous year and determine how to allocate their funds towards key production objectives. By doing so, farmers can ensure their businesses can thrive regardless of any unforeseen circumstances.

Ultimately, the most effective way for a farmer to build a resilient farming business is through the continuous acquisition of knowledge and skills, which can be integrated into the farming operation to ensure productivity is maintained.

Always check market trends to establish farming business ventures that can address market needs. This way, you will have a business that remains resilient even during trying times.

*Hanks Saisai is Agribank's technical advisor for crops and poultry