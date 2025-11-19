Namibia: Good Rains Reignite Hope in Omaheke

Recent promising rain showers across various parts of the country have ignited hope among farmers in the Omaheke region, who many have now turned their attention and efforts to gardening as they strive to preserve food security.

Omaheke region, commonly known as the Cattle Country, is a predominantly cattle farming area, and only a few farmers are into crop farming.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, some places like Okatuuo in Epukiro received 91mm, Ozombouvapa 86mm, Omaueuozonjanda 96mm, Okozondje 80mm and Otjongaka 72mm, among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

AgriToday spoke to farmers who shared their excitement about the recent rains and their new focus on gardening, which they say will significantly supplement their income and food supply.

Elvis Kuali Hangero from Otjimanangombe village said the current rainfall in the area this season has reignited their passion for gardening.

"I was planting before, but due to the constant lack of rain during the past few seasons, I lost hope in gardening. However, this year, the rain is promising, and I will start putting seeds in the soil," he said.

Hangero said gardens are storage facilities for food for every household, and the good rainwater received must not be left to dry out without being used by the farmers.

"There are a lot of good things from the garden for both people and animals. We can save money and spend less on buying food from retail shops," he added. Hangero plans to plant maize, nuts, beans, pumpkin and melons.

Yvonne Kapuire from Otjongaka in Otjombinde constituency's Eiseb Block, said she will first make a backyard garden to produce her food.

"This season is promising, and I will make use of this opportunity to make a small garden first, with an eye for a bigger one in the future," she said.

The part time farmer said onions, potatoes, carrots, green peppers, spinach, melons and butternuts are on her planting list.

"With these crops from the garden, the culture of buying will be eliminated, and we will save money. These are nice foods for our parents as well, as they have a well-balanced diet," Kapuire said.

Okatuuo farmer Sackeus Handura said this will be his second year of planting, due to the good rainfall received across the region.

He said the purpose of planting is to secure food security for his family and sell the remaining ones to generate income.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I will be able to buy seeds and animal feed with the profit gained after selling the produce from my garden," he said.

The young farmer emphasised that planting is important as homegrown products reduce the cost of buying food from elsewhere, adding that it ensures a steady supply of healthy food, better nutrition for children, the sick, and the elderly.

"Gardening activity keeps families fit mentally and physically fit," said Handura, who shared that he will be planting mealies, onions, beans and sweet melons on his two-hectare garden.

Information from the weather bureau predicts that more showers are expected countrywide, with the possibility of flooding in some parts of the country.