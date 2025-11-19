Namibia: Katima Planning Services Back On Track

Katima Mulilo — After weeks of disruption caused by a recent fire that destroyed the Katima Mulilo Town Council's registry and town planning offices, the council has announced the resumption of town planning operations.

Services officially resumed yesterday from a new temporary location at the Wooden Bridge premises, following a fire that occurred on 24 October.

The town council spokesperson, Chrispin Muyoba, confirmed the relocation in a public notice issued on Friday, saying the move was necessary to restore services while recovery efforts continue at the damaged site.

"The fire significantly affected our former town planning offices, compelling us to suspend services temporarily," Muyoba explained.

"We are pleased to inform residents that full operations will now continue from the Wooden Bridge premises. We deeply appreciate the community's patience during this challenging period."

Residents can now once again access essential town planning functions, including building plan submissions, peg identification, land-use consultations, and general planning inquiries.

The October fire has sparked controversy and public concern. During a community meeting last week, Urban and Rural Development Minister James Sankwasa claimed that the blaze might have been an inside job, claiming it was intentionally set to destroy key evidence.

The statement has since intensified debate in the town, although no official investigation results have been announced.

Despite the tension, the council is emphasising stability and service delivery.

"Our commitment to efficient service delivery has not changed," Muyoba assured.

"We will continue working to ensure residents receive uninterrupted assistance during this relocation period."