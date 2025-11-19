Namibia: Luis - We Complied With FIFA Orders

Julinho Athletic FC president Nelson Luis said his club acted in accordance with Fifa orders to pay Gyan Peter N$67 500 for disregarding the player's contract.

Peter from Ghana signed a two-year contract with the Rundu-based team, but suffered a serious fracture on his right ankle and was not getting his salary and which prompted him to return to Ghana and reported the issue to the world football governing body.

FIFA, after hearing the matter, ordered Julinho Athletic FC to pay the player all outstanding salaries and compensation within 45 days.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The order was that the club would face a three-year transfer ban if it failed to comply.

Following rumours circulating on social media that the club is suspended, Luis, who is also the club owner, shared with New Era Sports yesterday that Julinho cooperated fully and payment was done.

"We don't know where they are getting this wrong information and we are not even suspended. They can verify with relevant institutions and authorities dealing with these issues," he said.

The club president further said they wrote a press statement to clarify the matter, which said they cooperated fully with the Namibian Football Association (NFA) and FIFA, saying that any contractual matters involving the current and former players have been handled through the proper regulatory channels and within the applicable rules of both FIFA and NFA.

"Julinho Athletic FC has provided full documentation and evidence to the relevant bodies and will continue to do so if need be. Out of respect and confidentiality of all parties in the matter, the club will not conduct this process in the media," the statement read.

The club further denies any suggestion that its officials forged, or otherwise manipulated documents submitted to FIFA or any other authority.

Such claims, the statement said, are false and damaging to the integrity of the club, its leadership and Namibian football as a whole.

Also, the statement read that the club reserves all its rights, including the right to pursue legal remedies, in respect of false and defamatory statements made about Julinho Athletic FC and its officials on public platforms.

"We urge members of the public and the media to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely only on official communications from FIFA, the NFA and the club," it said.

According to the statement, Julinho Athletic FC, since its inception, has prioritised the welfare of its players and staff and has worked tirelessly for the development of football in Namibia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia International Organisations Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our commitment remains unchanged. We will continue to focus on our players, our supporters, and our community, while relevant authorities conclude their processes," it concluded.

[email protected]