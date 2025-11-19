Namibia: Katima Mulilo Sends Lilungwe Packing

Katima Mulilo — The Katima Mulilo Town Council has suspended its Manager for Legal, Bilateral Relations and Corporate Services, Patrick Lifasi Lilungwe, with immediate effect.

A statement issued on Sunday by the council's Head of Public Relations, Chrispin Muyoba, said the suspension took effect on 10 November, in line with Section 29(6)(b) of the Local Authorities Act.

The statement said Lilungwe will not perform any duties, services, or functions associated with his position at Katima Mulilo Town Council (KMTC) for the duration of the suspension, while assuring residents, stakeholders and the business community that municipal operations and service delivery will continue uninterrupted under the supervision of designated officials.

The reasons for his suspension remain unknown.

"KMTC remains committed to upholding the principle of good governance, accountability and transparency in the execution of its mandate."

Lilungwe's suspension is the second high-profile suspension at the embattled KMTC, following that of its Chief Executive Officer, Raphael Liswaniso, on 28 October.

The council also revealed on Sunday that recent fire and break-in incidents at KMTC have prompted the council to temporarily relocate the town planning department to the Wooden Bridge premises in the Boma suburb, effective 17 November 2025.

Muyoba, in a separate notice issued on Sunday, stated that the temporary relocation follows the fire incident of 24 October 2024, which caused extensive damage to the former town planning offices, resulting in a brief suspension of services.

"Residents are encouraged to visit the Wooden Bridge to access the full range of services, including building plan submissions, peg identification, land-use consultations, and other town planning services," Muyoba stated in the notice.

Muyoba also extended the council's appreciation for the patience, cooperation and understanding demonstrated by residents during this period. -Nampa