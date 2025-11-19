Southern Africa: Durable Water Solutions Mapped for Namibia

- The Ohangwena region is at the centre of Northern Namibia's transition into a new era of water security.

National and regional officials emphasise that the tale goes much beyond last week's completion of the Ohangwena II Wellfield Water Supply Scheme; what really matters

is the future it unlocks as the government speeds up long-term

Delivering her remarks during the Ohangwena II Water Scheme Supply project's opening, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reiterated government's commitment to guaranteeing consistent access to clean water throughout the region.

She said the government is still fully committed to making sure that everyone in the Ohangwena region, including its eastern settlements, has access to clean, safe, and dependable water.

She continued that the second phase of the Namibia water sector support programme would soon roll out additional large-scale projects aimed at strengthening supply reliability, improving rural access and building long-term climate resilience.

Kadiva Hamutumwa, the governor of Ohangwena, echoed the President's remarks at the same ceremony by discussing the natural resources of the area and the ongoing difficulties.

"The area is fortunate to have a plentiful underground water supply in the Ohangwena Aquifer II," she noted, pointing out that it may lead to increased commercial development, industrial activity, agricultural expansion and higher living standards.

Although access has improved in some regions, she noted that many rural communities still must travel great distances or rely on groundwater that is high in fluoride and salt. "Projects like this improves access to potable water," she stated.

