Namibia: Khomas Unveils 'People-Centred' Strategic Plan

The Khomas Regional Council recently rolled out its Strategic Plan for 2025/2026-2029/2030 in Windhoek. The plan is a blueprint, the council says is designed with ordinary people at its heart. The plan is intended to tackle the challenges of unemployment, overcrowding in settlements, and the issue of unequal access to services.

Regional council chairperson Shaalukeni Moonde said the plan showed a collective promise, one built on the aspirations, struggles, and hopes of the communities the Council serves. Moonde admits that the region, despite being the country's economic hub, still faces social challenges. High youth unemployment, persistent pockets of poverty, and rapid migration have placed immense pressure on existing services.

He said the challenges people face today show that the council's work is still ongoing. Planning, he noted, is not just about celebrating progress but also about admitting where things have not improved and finding better ways forward.

The new five-year plan puts people first by prioritising inclusiveness, job creation, and building stronger communities. One of its biggest goals is to grow the local economy by supporting small and growing businesses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Over the years, the council has already helped many young people and start-up owners with equipment and materials. Now, the plan aims to reach even more entrepreneurs so they can earn a steady income and rely on themselves.

Chief Regional Officer Clement Mafwila shared the same vision. He spoke of a future where the Khomas region is peaceful, well-developed, and full of opportunities. He stressed that the council's main duty is to improve the quality of life for every resident through reliable and accessible services.

"Every decision should make a real difference in people's lives, and that is what gives the plan its purpose," he said.

The strategy is built on four pillars: sustainably growing the economy, strengthening communities, improving internal operations, and protecting the environment.

These pillars will guide efforts to improve essential services like water, sanitation, school facilities, and healthcare, as well as speed up small capital projects in areas that have long been left behind.