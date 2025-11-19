Uganda: Kaliro Leaders Urge Museveni to Tackle Water Shortages, Roads and Health Gaps

Leaders and residents of Kaliro District have appealed to NRM presidential candidate and National Chairman Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to extend water to areas facing severe shortages, saying reliable supply is crucial for irrigation and household use, especially during the dry season.

The district leadership, led by NRM district chairperson and former MP Ggagawala Wambuzi, presented their concerns to Museveni during his rally in Bulumba.

They also asked for the construction and upgrade of several roads to ease transport and support economic activity.

Kaliro, which has 11 subcounties and four town councils, tabled a list of priorities including improved road infrastructure and the upgrading of key health facilities. Wambuzi said some subcounties lack health centres altogether, a challenge that continues to strain service delivery.

The leaders thanked Museveni for the construction of Saaka Bridge, which has enhanced connectivity with neighbouring districts, but added that Kaliro still needs a general hospital to meet growing health demands.

In response, Museveni promised to tarmac the Kamuli-Kagulu-Iyingo-Irundu-Kaliro road, a 90km stretch, along with the Kamuli-Kaliro-Namwiwa-Buyuge-Pallisa road. He said these routes would better integrate Kaliro with the rest of the country.

Out of the district's 15 subcounties, Museveni noted that only one has a Health Centre IV, nine have Health Centre IIIs and five have no health facility at all.

He pledged to upgrade Kaliro Health Centre II to a Health Centre III and to establish new Health Centre IIIs in Bulumba, Nansololo, Namwiwa and Nawaikoke.

On education, Museveni said seven subcounties without government secondary schools will receive seed schools in the next term, in keeping with the NRM policy of ensuring each parish has a primary school and each subcounty has a government secondary school.

He also reiterated the four-acre model as a foundation for household wealth and highlighted peace, development, wealth creation and job creation as key NRM achievements.

He promised to elaborate on these areas further in an upcoming press conference.

Museveni additionally vowed to visit the Prince of Bulamogi chiefdom in Busoga Kingdom, who is reportedly unwell, after Wambuzi informed him of the situation.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga commended the people of Kaliro for strongly supporting the NRM in the 2021 elections.

She asked Museveni to consider establishing a cement factory in the district, saying Kaliro has abundant stone deposits that could serve as raw materials.

NRM First National Vice Chairperson Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo urged Busoga leaders to maintain unity and avoid internal wrangles, saying collective effort is essential to securing an overwhelming win and sustaining the peace established under the NRM.