Uganda: KCCA Leaders Seek Buganda Kingdom's Help in Battle Against HIV

Leaders of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have asked the Buganda Kingdom to partner with them in combating the alarming HIV burden in the capital, particularly in Mutuba 4, Central Division, which remains the most affected.

The appeal was made during a visit to Bulange, Mengo, where a KCCA delegation led by Executive Director Sharifah Buzeeki delivered a Shs5 million contribution under the Luwalo Lwaffe initiative, a traditional avenue through which subjects support Kingdom development programmes.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said more than 30,000 residents of Kampala are living with HIV/Aids, with about 24,000 of them in Kampala Central alone. He warned that the situation is deteriorating rapidly and requires urgent, collective action.

"These numbers are not just troubling--they are heartbreaking," Lukwago said. "We urgently need all hands on deck to tackle this alarming trend, and we recognise the Kingdom's influence and ability to mobilise communities."

The delegation included Minister for Kampala Affairs Minsa Kabanda and divisional leaders. Officials briefed the Kingdom on the challenges posed not only by HIV/Aids but also by declining academic performance in KCCA-run schools and alleged irregularities in the management of public assets.

Lukwago cited poor results in KCCA schools, where many pupils reportedly fail to progress beyond Primary Seven.

He also noted unresolved disputes over public institutions, such as Bat Valley School, which he said had been irregularly handed over to private individuals.

Presenting a development report, Executive Director Buzeeki highlighted ongoing infrastructure works, including road and drainage upgrades that traverse Buganda Kingdom land.

She reaffirmed KCCA's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom.

Representatives from Buganda counties including Busiro, Kyadondo and Kyaggwe also made contributions and presented updates on their local programmes.

Receiving the donations, the Kingdom's Minister for Social Development and Education, Cotilda Nakate, praised the initiative and pledged the Kingdom's support in addressing HIV/Aids and other public health challenges.

"We cannot afford to be complacent," Nakate said. She urged people living with HIV to adhere to treatment and called for calm ahead of the 2026 general elections, criticising the destruction of campaign posters.

The partnership is expected to boost joint efforts in health, education and community development, marking a renewed commitment between the Buganda Kingdom and KCCA.