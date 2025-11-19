2025 African Economic Conference (AEC) - Postponement Announcement

19 November 2025
African Development Bank
We regret to announce that the 2025 African Economic Conference (AEC), originally scheduled to take place from 7-8 December 2025, has been postponed.

Jointly organised by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the AEC is one of Africa's leading forums for economists, policymakers, academics, and researchers.

Building on its strong foundation since 2006, the Conference continues to provide a crucial space for generating innovative and practical solutions to Africa's development challenges by facilitating expert policy dialogue, cutting-edge research, and the exchange of knowledge.

We offer our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this change may cause all our stakeholders. A new date will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.

For enquiries, please email [email protected]

For updates and highlights from previous editions, visit aec.afdb.org.

