Sudan: Former PM Hamdok Calls On Sudan Army to Welcome Quartet-Brokered Ceasefire

Khartoum — Former Sudanese Prime Minister and head of the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance, Abdallah Hamdok, has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in accordance with the Quartet's proposal, which would put an immediate end to hostilities through the declaration of a humanitarian ceasefire, enabling the saving of lives and opening the door for the unhindered delivery of aid.

Protecting civilians

Hamdok called on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to follow the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) example in publicly welcoming the peace efforts and implementing an unconditional ceasefire. He also called for the protection of civilians by halting indiscriminate bombing and attacks on residential areas, ensuring safe passage for civilians, providing special protection for women and children, and investigating serious violations throughout Sudan and holding perpetrators accountable to ensure there is no impunity.

Comprehensive humanitarian operation

In a televised address on Tuesday, Hamdok called for a comprehensive cross-border humanitarian operation, noting that millions of Sudanese are trapped in areas currently inaccessible to aid. He said, "Safe humanitarian corridors must be opened across borders and front lines, and humanitarian operations must be expanded to reach those trapped in conflict zones."

'A regional mechanism specific to Sudan'

In his address, Hamdok reiterated his call for the United Nations to establish a regional mechanism specifically for Sudan, headed by a regional humanitarian coordinator, to coordinate the entry of aid and facilitate its effective delivery to internally displaced persons and those affected throughout the country, as well as to refugees in neighbouring countries. He stated, "Humanitarian access must be guaranteed without restrictions by pressuring all parties to allow relief to reach all affected areas, ensuring the safety of aid workers, and fully adhering to international humanitarian law."

He added, "Resources must be mobilised to bridge the funding gap that is hindering relief operations, and to ensure the urgent and widespread provision of food, medicine, shelter, and water, including support for refugee-hosting communities in neighbouring countries."

In his address, Hamdok affirmed that ending the war is the only path to returning to a democratic process that will rebuild Sudan on the foundations of justice, citizenship without discrimination, and the rule of law. He emphasised that this can only be achieved through a comprehensive, fair, and credible political process based on the aspirations of the glorious December Revolution and its core slogans: Freedom, Peace, and Justice.

'The will of the people is stronger than destruction'

Hamdok expressed his belief that Sudan is capable of rising again, that the will of its people is stronger than destruction, and that the future of our country begins as soon as this war stops.

He called on the Quartet countries, the United Nations, the African Union, IGAD, the Arab League, the European Union, neighbouring countries, and all relevant parties to closely coordinate between initiatives with the Quartet's roadmap. At the same time, he appreciated the efforts made at the regional and international levels and the increasing interest in the Sudanese crisis, especially the Quartet countries' roadmap. He added, "We thank the countries of the Quartet initiative, which has restored to the Sudanese a glimmer of hope for life, stopped the bloodshed, and preserved the dignity of the Sudanese people."